MHA Directs States & UTs Not To Register FIRs Under 'repealed' Section 66A After SC Rap

The Minister of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday directed States and Union Territories (UTs) not to register any FIRs under section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The following order by the MHA comes after the Supreme Court of India on Monday expressed its shock that people are still being booked under Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, which was scrapped by the apext court verdict in 2015.

MHA on section 66A of the Information Technology Act

Directing not register FIRs under section 66A, MHA in its letter to States and UTs said, "The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has requested States and Union Territories (UTs)to direct all police stations under their jurisdiction not to register cases under the repealed Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000."

It has also asked the States and UTs to sensitize law enforcement agencies for the compliance of the order issued by the Supreme Court. The MHA has also requested that if any case has been booked in States and UTs under section 66A of the IT Act, 2000, such cases should be immediately withdrawn.

MHA in its direction called section 66A of the IT Act 'null and void' as the Supreme Court of India in 2015 had struck it down. The Supreme Court on March 24, 2015, had struck down Section 66A of the IT Act, which authorised police to arrest people for social media posts construed to be 'offensive' or 'menacing'.

Supreme Court of India expresses shock over section 66A

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court of India termed as 'amazing' and 'shocking' that people are still being booked under the Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, which was scrapped by the apext court verdict in 2015.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman, K M Joseph, and B R Gavai issued notice to the Centre on an application filed by NGO, 'Peoples Union For Civil Liberties' (PUCL).

“Don’t you think this is amazing and shocking? Shreya Singhal's judgment is of 2015. It’s really shocking. What is going on is terrible,” the bench told senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, appearing for PUCL.

Parikh said that despite express directions of the court in 2019 that all state governments should sensitise police personnel about the March 24, 2015 judgement, thousands of cases have been registered under the section.

The bench said, “Yes, we have seen those figures. Don’t worry we will do something”.

The top court was hearing a fresh application of PUCL saying, “That, shockingly, despite the order dated February 15, 2019 and steps taken towards compliance thereof, the Applicant discovered that Section 66A of the IT Act has continued to be in use not only within police stations but also in cases before trial courts across India”.

The NGO said, “That in spite of the order passed by this Court on February 15, 2019, directing that copies of the judgment of this Court in Shreya Singhal should remain available with every High Court as well as all the District Courts and that the police departments in the entire country i.e. all States and UTs be sensitized about the said judgment, the facts mentioned above show that not only the investigations under Section 66A by the police are continuing but even in the trial courts”.

