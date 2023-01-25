Microsoft Teams And Outlook Goes Down For Numerous People Around The World

Microsoft has announced that it has reversed a network change that it believes may have caused difficulties for tens of thousands of users worldwide to access its services, including Teams and Outlook, primarily in India. According to Downdetector (a website that tracks outages) over 3,400 people in India reported that Microsoft Teams and more than 2,500 reported that Microsoft 365 is not working. In the UK, 5,000 individuals reported that Outlook's email service was unavailable. Additionally, other services such as Teams and Xbox Live were also reported to be non-functional. Microsoft stated that it is keeping a close watch on the service as the change takes effect.

Previously, the company stated that it had identified the problem as "networking configuration issues" and was examining the "best mitigation strategy to address these without causing additional impact". Additionally, Microsoft announced that it is investigating an issue with the connectivity of its cloud computing service, Azure, that is impacting a certain group of users. Microsoft Teams is utilized by over 280 million individuals worldwide, mainly in businesses and schools, where it plays a vital role for calls, meetings, and service organization.

Users share the issues they are facing on Twitter

Not only is #MicrosoftTeams down, the entirety of #Microsoft seems to be down. Exchange online, SharePoint, etc. Our phones are running hot #MSP — jayDee (julian) (@jayDeeCSGO) January 25, 2023

Microsoft Teams is acting up today, I wonder if it has something to do with the layoffs 🤔🤔 — Generational Agenda Pusher (@sheezycism) January 25, 2023

Downdetector's data shows that difficulties have been reported in various countries globally, with thousands of reports in India and Japan alone. According to the Microsoft 365 status page, the services that have been affected include SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Microsoft Graph, PowerBi, and Microsoft 365 Admin Center, in addition to Teams and Outlook. The page states that "any user serviced by the affected infrastructure may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services". Meanwhile, Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella has announced that the firm will invest nearly $10 billion in Sam Altman's OpenAI. All of these developments come at a time when the Tech sector is witnessing a wave of layoffs.