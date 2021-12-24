Moscow Court Imposes Fine Worth $96 Million On Google For Breaching Russian Law: Report

A court in Moscow imposed a fine of over 7.2 billion Rubles (approx $96 million) on Google after finding it guilty of recurrent breach of Russian law. According to a report by the Russian news agency Interfax, LLC Google was found guilty of an administrative offence by a justice of the peace from Judicial District No. 422 in Moscow's Tagansky District. The court fined the company 7,221,916,235 rubles and zero kopecks, the report added. The judge computed the amount using data from the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media on Google's annual revenue, a source familiar with the development told the Interfax.

The company was found guilty under Part 5 of Article 13.41 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. For legal entities, the penalty ranges from 5% to 10% of the total amount of revenues collected in the calendar year preceding the year in which the administrative infraction was discovered. Meanwhile, the company stated that it will make a decision in due time whether to appeal against the verdict of the court. "We will study the decision of the court and after that, we will determine the next steps," the company said in a statement as per Interfax.

Moscow court fined Google 3 million rubles in July

It should be mentioned here that the companies like Google, Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok have been repeatedly penalised in Russia for not removing prohibited content. The amount of fines against companies already amounts to about 200 million rubles, the report stated. Earlier in the month of July, a Moscow court had ordered Google to pay a fine of 3 million rubles for violating the rule of storing the personal data of Russian citizens on servers in Russia. The move was part of the Russian government's effort to tighten its grip on online activity. It was the first time that a fine was imposed on Google over data storage regulations, reported Associated Press (AP).

