Most Google-searched Recipes: From Modak To Palak, Top 5 Foods Indians Searched In 2021

Google has released a list of numerous recipes, personalities, TV shows, movies of 2021 that fall under the most-searched list category. In its 'Year in Search 2021' report, Google has listed out what was trending in the year in India. It has not only mentioned movies, recipes, TV shows, sports personalities, but they also have categories like what was most searched under Overall, Near Me, How to, What is, News Events category.

Here are the top five food recipes that the people of India searched in 2021:

1. Enoki Mushroom

Enoki Mushroom recipe has topped the list of most searched recipes on Google in India in 2021. As per the statistics given by the Google, the recipe of the dish was most searched in Manipur. The second state which searched the Enoki mushroom recipe was Mizoram. Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar took the third, fourth and fifth spot respectively.

2. Modak

Modak recipe took the second spot in the most searched recipes on Google. Modak is one of the popular sweet in India and is served as prasad during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The top five places of India that searched the recipe of Modak in India were Goa, Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, West Bengal, Meghalaya respectively.

3. Methi Matar Malai

Methi Matar Malai recipe was also trending in India and took the third place in the list of the most searched recipe on the Google. Methi matar malai is a popular Indian dish made with fenugreek leaves, peas and cream. The recipe of Methi Matar Malai was most searched in Himachal Pradesh followed by Chattisgarh. The people of Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab also searched the dish recipe on Google.

4. Palak

Palak, known as Spinach in English is a vegetarian dish eaten in India. The dish is combined with various other dishes like peas, cheese etc. The recipe of palak made it to the fourth spot in the most searched list and it was most searched in Daman and Diu in India. Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Maharashtra and Karnataka most searched the dish as per the statistics given by Google.

5. Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup was the fifth most searched recipe of the dish on Google. Chicken soup is a soup made from chicken, water and various other ingredients as per the taste. The top states which searched the dish recipe on Google were Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura.

Here are some more lists based on Google's most-searched trends for 2021:

Personalities:

1. Neeraj Chopra

2. Aryan Khan

3. Shehnaaz Gill

4. Raj Kundra

5. Elon Musk

News events:

1. Tokyo Olympics

2. Black Fungus

3. Afghanistan news

4. West Bengal elections

5. Tropical cyclone Tauktae

Overall top trends in India:

1. Indian Premier League

2. CoWIN

3. ICC T20 World Cup

4. Euro Cup

5. Tokyo Olympics

Most searched Movies in India

1. Jai Bhim

2. Shershaah

3. Radhe

4. Bell Bottom

5. Eternals

Image: Unsplash