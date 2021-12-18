Most Retweeted Tweets Of 2021: K-pop Band BTS’ Tweet Tops The List; Here's Full List

There's no denying the fact that this year also almost every one of us has spent much of our time staying at home due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Well, this means all of us has spent a good amount of time scrolling through social media feeds, and the latest data shared by Twitter is the proof. The microblogging site has revealed some of the most popular tweets that dominated the microblogging site and maintained massive popularity throughout the year. According to the official website's blog, millions of people have shown their reaction to some selective posts, including likes and retweets.

This year's most Retweeted tweet on the microblogging website was from the official account of BTS. A tweet about band member Jimin getting a new haircut has taken social media by storm, making it the most Retweeted tweet on Twitter in music conversations in India.

BTS's tweet included a statement as well as the hashtags #StopAsianHate, and #StopAAPIHate, which call for an end to racism. The post took the microblogging website by storm as it was retweeted more than 1 million times since it was posted on March 30, 2021.

Then comes a tweet shared by the official Twitter account of Manchester United, which reads, "Welcome @Cristiano # MUFU | # Ronaldo." The post was Retweeted by fans and followers on Twitter more than 599,3000 times.

According to the official site's latest blog, "BTS fans also used Twitter to celebrate their Billboard Hot 100 hit "Butter" and their "Dynamite" #Grammys performance, and the ARMY didn’t stop there—# BTS was also the top hashtag of 2021", as per the Twitter Data.

Most retweeted tweet in India in 2021

The most retweeted tweet in India this year was a post shared by Tata Group's Ratan Tata. As Air India returned to the Tata Group in October, Ratan Tata tweeted, "Welcome back, Air India," and it became one of the most retweeted tweets in Indian in 2021.

Welcome back, Air India 🛬🏠 pic.twitter.com/euIREDIzkV — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 8, 2021

Second, on the list is a tweet shared by Australian bowler Pat Cummins. He shared a post on Twitter regarding his donation to the COVID-19 relief fund in India, and soon it became the most Retweeted tweet on the microblogging site.

Virat Kholi's tweet announcing the birth of his daughter was the most liked and Retweeted tweet of 2021 in India.

Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt/Pixabay