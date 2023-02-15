Musk Addresses World Government Summit In Dubai, Reveals When Will Twitter Get Its New CEO

Billionaire Elon Musk said that he anticipates finding a new Twitter CEO “probably toward the end of this year” on Wednesday. This comes as Musk attended the World Government Summit in Dubai via a video call. Taking to the microblogging site, one of the Twitter users, Alx wrote "I think people should speak in their own voice. I would encourage CEOs, legislators, to speak authentically.. Do the tweets yourself and convey your message directly." He also shared a video where one can see Musk speaking at the Summit.

“I think people should speak in their own voice. I would encourage CEOs, legislators, to speak authentically.. Do the tweets yourself and convey your message directly” pic.twitter.com/3BSkG2nXrg — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 15, 2023

Just after that, Musk retweeted it and wrote, "Absolutely".

The 51-year-old, Musk has been really vocal about appointing the new CEO. Earlier, he had tweeted a poll question in which he asked Twitter users whether he should step down as CEO, to which 57.5% of users voted 'yes'.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

New Twitter CEO by the end of the year

Speaking about the plans of the new Twitter CEO, Musk said he is making sure that the platform can function and remains the most important thing for him, reported AP.

“I think I need to stabilize the organization and make sure it’s in a financial healthy place,” said Musk when he was asked about when he’d name a CEO. “I’m guessing probably toward the end of this year.”

It is to mention that Musk is now the second-wealthiest person on Earth, just behind French luxury brand magnate Bernard Arnault. As per Forbes, Twitter CEO's wealth stands at just under $200 billion.