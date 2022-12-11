Twitter’s Fired Cleaning Staff Told That Their Jobs Would Be Replaced By Robots: Report

The recent hostile takeover of the much-loved social media platform Twitter by the Tesla CEO Elon Musk has caused a ruckus in the organisation to a great extent. After Musk acquired the social media networking giant, almost half of the workforce lost their jobs in the company. The trickle effect of Musk’s erratic decisions was not only limited to the staff involved only in the higher departments, but it managed to affect even the cleaning staff who lost their jobs amidst the mass layoffs in Twitter. On Friday, several cleaning staff who got fired from Twitter shared their plight with BBC. One of them even accused one of the Twitter staff of Musk’s team of claiming that their jobs “would be replaced by robots”

Acoording to the report, Musk’s Twitter treated some of the fired cleaning staff like “garbage”. The Janitors operating at the San Francisco headquarters of the social media networking site told BBC that they were sacked without getting a severance. California state senator Scott Wiener and San Francisco’s city attorney, David Chiu, also came in support of the former Twitter employees, who were sharing their plights with the BBC on Friday. The recent revelations by the former cleaning staff of Twitter came amid Musk getting pilled on by lawsuit after lawsuit, most of which are over the unfair treatment of the Twitter employees who were laid off in November.

'It's a sad and frustrating thing for our families and children': Former Twitter janitors shared their plight

On Friday, the BBC reported that the cleaning staff who were fired from this organisation shared their fear with the news agency. The BBC spoke to four cleaners who were fired from Twitter on Monday. One of the members of the cleaning staff claimed that she worries about her family. Andriana Villarreal, who has given her blood and sweat to this organisation for four years, was fired in a blink of an eye. She said, "It's a sad and frustrating thing for our families and children”. According to the BBC, the cleaners who were operating within the organisation until last week were told that their jobs were “under threat”. The warning came as a wake-up call, the president of the cleaner’s union claimed that the workers organised a protest against the company, following which they were fired immediately.

The cleaning staff also told the BBC that they were treated like “garbage”, one former janitor even went on to claim that one of the employees from Musk’s team even claimed that their jobs will be replaced by robots. The reports for misdeeminer by the Twitter employees didn’t surprise the San Francisco city attorney David Chiu, who said, “While I'm not surprised this happened, I feel for these workers. We will be looking into this further”. With the promise of looking further into the matter, the city attorney said, “Elon Musk has had a long history of flouting labour laws”. The claims by Chiu became even more poignant after it was reported that two former employees of Musk-acquired Twitter claimed that Musk’s Twitter targeted more female employees during the mass layoffs. The California state senator, Scott Wiener also expressed their discontent with the whole ordeal, he said, “In the short term, I'd like to see him [Elon Musk] treat his janitors like human beings," adding, “and get them back working - not just throw them out right before Christmas”. What makes the matter even worse is the fact that some of these employees had been working in the organisation for around 10 long years.