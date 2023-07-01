Musk Announces New Set Of Limitations On Daily Number Of Tweets User Can Read | Details

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced a new set of limitations on the daily number of tweets a user can read on the social media platform. The announcement by the billionaire came just after many users witnessed issues while operating their Twitter accounts. Amid the global outrage, it was reported that the social media application in down. However, Musk managed to drop a bombshell on Saturday that garnered massive attention.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Tesla CEO said that the verified accounts will be limited to read-only 6,000 posts a day, whereas unverified accounts will be only able to see 600 posts per day marking a significant drop. Things became worse for new verified users who will be only able to access 300 posts a day. Musk reasoned that these limitations are temporary and applied to address the issue of data scrapping and data manipulation. “To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

The issue of ‘Rate limit exceeded’

On Saturday many users complained that they are facing issues of reading fresh tweets on the platform. Users who tried to access or post content on Twitter’s website or mobile app have met with messages like “Rate limit exceeded” or “Cannot retrieve tweets” error message. Even the hashtag “#Twitterdown” started trending online.

However, Saturday’s outage is not the first time the social media application tried to hamper the user experience on the platform. In February this year, many users were unable to post on the site for at least 90 minutes. The error message at that time stated that “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets.” In March the users also faced issues with opening links or loading images on the platform.