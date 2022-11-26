Musk Breaks Silence On Restoring Trump's Twitter Account, Says Corrected A 'grave Mistake'

After being ridiculed for reinstating the Twitter account of Donald Trump only for the former US president to pay no heed, CEO Elon Musk has revealed that he doesn’t mind Trump’s inactivity, and only reinstated his account in order to correct a “grave mistake.”

Responding to a tweet by author Tim Young, the Twitter boss wrote: “I’m fine with Trump not tweeting. The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service.” Musk also said that the suspension of Trump’s account while he was the sitting president of the United States instilled a sense of doubt among citizens.

“Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America,” the billionaire wrote, while clarifying his initial political stance that he was a “significant supporter of the Obama-Biden presidency and (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump.”

Musk clarifies after restoring Trump's account

Musk further justified the reinstatement of Trump’s Twitter account by stating that “freedom of speech is the bedrock of a strong democracy and must take precedence.” He then went on to share the kind of candidate he would like to vote for in the US presidential elections of 2024. “My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far,” the CEO wrote.

The saga of Trump’s return to Twitter began when Musk uploaded a poll to ask users if they are against or in favour of the former president being unsuspended on the platform, after nearly two years of being banned because of inciting violence in the US Capitol attack of January 6, 2021. After 51.8% of users voted ‘Yes’, Musk restored Trump’s account and proclaimed in Latin that the voice of the people is the “voice of God.”