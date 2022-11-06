Musk 'doesn't Know What He's Doing', Says Ex-Twitter VP As 'Chief Twit' Makes Big Changes

Billionaire Elon Musk’s decision to not waste any time in making significant changes at Twitter as the new CEO might not be a smart move, according to a former Twitter executive. Bruce Daisley, who served as the Vice President of Twitter for Europe, Africa and the Middle East between 2015 and 2020, said that the company’s new chief “doesn’t know what he’s doing” and is “making everyone alarmed.”

In an episode of The News Agents podcast, the former executive said that “Elon thought he was going to come in and solve everything and very quickly he’s going to work out that it’s far more complicated.” “It’s pretty evident from every public action that he’s taken with this whole acquisition: he doesn’t know what he’s doing,” he added.

Daisley further opened up about what he thinks of Musk’s plans to monthly charge Twitter users for receiving the “blue tick” verification. Musk was using “the legitimacy of verified sources” for “pocket money,” Daisley told The Observer, adding that “The fact that we have no recourse over that is undemocratic.”

Daisley also stood in support of Jonathon Taylor, a former Twitter employee who was sacked in the mass layoffs and was previously responsible for battling “against abusive tweets against high-profile Twitter users.” “Jonathan here helped battle against abusive tweets against high profile Twitter users. In four weeks, when there’s a racist tweet from the World Cup on the front pages remember Musk chose to let that happen,” the former VP warned.

Jack Dorsey defends Twitter layoffs

Daisley’s remarks come as Musk introduces a raft of big changes at Twitter, including a reduced workforce, paid blue tick badges, and more free speech on the platform. Musk’s decision to let go of about 50% of Twitter employees has garnered criticism, however, in a rare instance, former chief executive Jack Dorsey has supported the sackings and said that they were crucial.

“Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that,” Dorsey said in a tweet.