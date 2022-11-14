The efforts of Elon Musk to create a "new and better Twitter" haven't impressed the netizens the way the new boss of the platform imagined. Twitter users across the world seemed to have mixed feelings about the new "Twitter Blue", which recently got rolled out invarious countries including the US and the UK after it was impersonating celebrities and other public figures.

After the Twiter Blue premium service went unavailable on Friday and was flooded with a number of impostor accounts approved by Twitter, a US senator highlighted that a reporter from The Washington Post was able to create a verified account impersonating him. He also tagged Musk in his post and asked him for the answers. However, Elon Musk as usual became defensive and slammed the Senator instead of noting his concerns.

Taking a jibe at the Senator, the new Twitter boss while replying to his tweet took a swipe at him and said, "Perhaps it is because your real account sounds like a parody?"

Perhaps it is because your real account sounds like a parody? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

Senator's concerns over Twitter Blue

Flagging his concern over Twitter's new premium service, US Senator Ed Markey took to Twitter and wrote, "A Washington Post reporter was able to create a verified account impersonating me - I’m asking for answers from Elon Musk who is putting profits over people and his debt over stopping disinformation? Twitter must explain how this happened and how to prevent it from happening again."

The Senator also posted a two-page complaint letter on his Twitter profile while he was slamming Musk.

A @washingtonpost reporter was able to create a verified account impersonating me—I’m asking for answers from @elonmusk who is putting profits over people and his debt over stopping disinformation. Twitter must explain how this happened and how to prevent it from happening again. pic.twitter.com/R4r7p6mduP — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) November 11, 2022

Senator fires back at Musk

Soon after the clash between Elon Musk and Ed Markey intensified, the Senator fired back at Musk's reaction and gave him a reality check. Replying to Musk's mocking tweet, Markey while issuing a warning to Mus wrote, "One of your companies is under an FTC consent decree. Auto safety watchdog NHTSA is investigating another for killing people. And you’re spending your time picking fights online. Fix your companies. Or Congress will."