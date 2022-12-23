Musk Reacts To Famous YouTuber MrBeast's Bid To Become Twitter CEO, Says 'it Is Not...'

Jimmy Donaldson, the famous American YouTuber, has expressed his desire to replace Twitter owner Elon Musk and become the new CEO of the micro-blogging site. Donaldson, who goes by the name "MrBeast" on Twitter, wrote on Thursday, "Can I be the new Twitter CEO?"

The 24-year-old YouTuber's tweet received a reply from Musk, showing interest in his candidacy as he replied: "It's not out of the question." The tweet has now gone viral on social media platforms and it has been receiving mixed reactions from the users.

Elon Musk shows interest in American YouTuber's Twitter ownership bid

This has come at a time when people have already asked Musk to step down from his position as Twitter CEO. On Monday, Musk launched a Twitter poll asking whether he should vacate the CEO's post and pledged to abide by voters' decision. Almost 10 million users, or 57 percent of those polled, supported removing Musk from the top spot, with only 42.5% voting against it.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! "After that, I will just run the software and server teams," he tweeted earlier this week.

Ever since the Tesla CEO took over Twitter, he has introduced major changes in the social media company's day-to-day operations, including layoffs and a policy change on cybersecurity. He had bought Twitter for $44 billion; the microblogging site was founded in 2006, with its headquarters located in San Francisco, California.

Bill Gates says Musk's Twitter ownership is 'stirring Things Up'

Recently, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's approach to running Twitter is "stirring things up." Gates said that a platform like Twitter needs to focus on the things that incite riots, and lead to huge misconceptions about the safety of vaccines or MAKs, or similar issues, reported Sputnik. "I think, certainly, the Twitter situation is stirring things up. Instead of an objective set of measures done by a broad group of people, you’re sort of seeing seat-of-the-pants type activity," said Gates in an interview with the US media.

