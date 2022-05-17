Elon Musk Says Twitter Deal 'can't Go Ahead Until' Firm Proves Less Than 5% Spam Accounts

In the latest development pertaining to the Twitter shake-up, Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday warned that his planned $44 billion deal to buy the microblogging platform “cannot move forward until” the company's chief executive Parag Agrawal publicly produces proof that the website has less than 5% spam accounts. Just last Friday, the billionaire had revealed that the Twitter takeover was "on hold" over the same issue.

Musk also noted that his offer to buy the social media giant was based on the filings by Twitter to the United States markets regulator. Twitter has estimated that the number of spam or fake accounts on the platform represents less than 5% of the total users and has previously confessed its struggle to eliminate such profiles completely.

20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher.



My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate.



Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%.



This deal cannot move forward until he does. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022

‘Fake’ or ‘spam’ accounts mainly refer to the so-called bots or automated accounts that have the potential to burden the platform with potentially harmful or misinformation-spreading activity. Musk has predicted that such accounts make up at least 20% of the total users which further dents the landscape for the advertisers.

However, it is to note that Musk’s pressure on Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to publicly state the proof of less than 5% spam accounts on the platform came in the backdrop of the billionaire hinting to force down the agreed price for the takeover. Meanwhile, Twitter’s shares are in a frenzy amid the acrimony being played out in public.

Apart from posting about the deal being suspended over Agrawal’s failure to substantiate the claim over fake accounts, Musk told a press conference in Miami, “You can't pay the same price for something that is much worse than they claimed.”

“The more questions I ask, the more my concerns grow. They claim that they've got this complex methodology that only they can understand ... It can't be some deep mystery that is, like, more complex than the human soul or something like that,” Tesla CEO said.

What is Twitter’s claim over spam accounts?

Agrawal has previously averred that the internal estimates indicated that fake accounts for the last four quarters were “well under 5%”. Twitter CEO has also argued that the figure could not be reproduced externally considering the need to use both public and private information to ultimately declare an account fake. However, Musk has previously responded to Twitter’s clarification with a poop emoji. "So how do advertisers know what they're getting for their money? This is fundamental to the financial health of Twitter," Musk wrote.

The hard challenge is that many accounts which look fake superficially – are actually real people. And some of the spam accounts which are actually the most dangerous – and cause the most harm to our users – can look totally legitimate on the surface. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 16, 2022

💩 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2022

