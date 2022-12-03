Musk To Publish Internal Twitter Documents On 'Hunter Biden Laptop Story' Censor

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently acquired the microblogging platform Twitter, published a series of tweets on Friday that disclosed internal documents detailing the firm's handling of a news story about Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden in 2020, including the contentious decision to restrict users from tweeting and direct message about it. This came following the Twitter CEO’s comment on November 29, “The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself.” He further added, “The public deserves to know what really happened …”

On Friday night, Musk highlighted a lengthy Twitter thread of writer Matt Taibbi who claimed to have obtained the cache of internal documents and chose to methodically release them one tweet at a time in a narrative fashion. Writer Matt Taibbi asserted that he acquired "thousands of internal documents" through Twitter sources. Pointing to that Musk, tweeted "Here we go!!" and retweet Taibbi's thread.

Besides this, Musk has also tweeted referring to the Hunter Biden story, “What really happened with the Hunter Biden story suppression by Twitter will be published on Twitter at 5pm ET!” In a subsequent tweet, he noted, “We’re double-checking some facts, so probably start live tweeting in about 40 mins.” The Twitter CEO even shared a meme with the caption, “you call this gnus!?”

Meanwhile, as per Taibbi's tweet, Jack Dorsey's personal email address was seen in a snapshot that has since been erased. Another user revealed a personal email with no redactions that belonged to Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who at the time voiced disapproval of Twitter's actions. Both events seem to violate Twitter's anti-doxing rule, Tech Crunch reported.

Hunter Biden Laptop story

Furthermore, the majority of the documents, which are internal communications from Twitter, show the tumultuous environment that prompted Twitter to block a New York Post article about Hunter Biden two years ago. The New York Post in October 2020 published a report that quoted materials allegedly from a laptop that Hunter Biden left at a repair shop. Ahead of the presidential election at that time and in light of the 2016 DNC breach and other Russian electoral interference, Twitter made the decision to limit the story's distribution.

Twitter's former Head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth mentioned the social media firm's policies regarding stolen documents in a chat with members of the communications and policy teams, noting the "severe risks and lessons of 2016" that impacted the decision-making in limiting the story’s distribution.

Making such a significant enforcement decision without contacting the company's CEO was rare, according to Taibbi's Twitter thread.

Additionally, Facebook at the time took similar actions to Twitter. But Twitter was the only platform to take the unusual step of preventing links to the story, which ultimately sparked a barrage of allegations that the website was tipping the scales in favor of Democrats. Since then, the corporation, its previous CEO, and several policy leaders have claimed that the episode was a mistake committed out of an excess of caution—a claim that is supported by the recently released emails.

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock)