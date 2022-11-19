Musk Tweaks Twitter Policy, ‘hate Content To Be Deboosted’, But 'no Decision On Trump' Yet

After taking over Twitter late in October, Tech Billionaire Elon Musk has been taking decisions on all fronts to revive the financial health of the Micro-blogging platform. On the all-important content side, Musk announced the new Twitter policy. In a tweet, he said that the "New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach,” and also added Twitter will demonetize and not upvote tweets with hate speech or otherwise having a nature to troll other users on the platform or containing negative content.

"New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach. Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won't find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet," he tweeted.

Restoration of suspended accounts

He also further declared the restoration of several accounts which were banned or suspended, however, said the company is yet to take a stand on the Twitter account of former USA President Donald Trump, who has announced the bid to run for the US presidential polls in 2024. His account was locked out after he called the people who barged into the US Capitol ‘Patriots’.

Musk had good news for the controversial Canadian psychologist and self-help author Jordan Peterson and Christian satirical news site - ‘Babylon Bee’, whose accounts had also been blocked and would be restored. Furthermore, Emmy and Grammy award-winning comedian Kathy Griffin, whose Twitter handle was frozen for mocking Musk would also be unblocked, CNN reported.

"Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated. Trump decision has not yet been made," he tweeted.

Musk's Twitter buy: A seesaw affair

Elon Musk’s Twitter buys faced many ups and downs. He showed interest to buy Twitter for a long, however, in a surprising turn of events in July, Musk backed out and terminated the deal, citing the breach of the mutual purchase agreement signed with Twitter and stating the company misrepresented the number of spam and fake bot accounts on its platform.

The US markets reacted to the deal going bad and took a nosedive. Twitter also reacted sharply, suing Musk accusing him of using the garb of bots to back out from the deal. However, recently, Musk ultimately decided to go for the deal and bought Twitter at the price agreed upon originally, USD 54.20 per share.

IMAGE: AP