Musk's Twitter Bleeding Large Amount Of Money As Equity Stake Devalued Massively: Report

Apparently Twitter is bleeding money, reported NY Post citing financial filings and interviews with sources. Big banks and investors that helped Tesla CEO Elon Musk complete his $44 billion takeover of Twitter are taking a bath on their equity stakes and loans to the money-bleeding social media site, reported the outlet.

According to the NY Post exclusive, Boston-based Fidelity Investments has been forced to write down the initial stake it took in Twitter, valued at $19.66 million last October to $8.63 million. The Elon Musk-led platform had already geared for major cost-cuts ever since his October takeover but insiders have said that the markdown on Twitter’s equity value could be even steeper in reality, with multiple sources noting that the $13 billion Musk borrowed against Twitter to fund the buyout would not even sell for 50 cents on the dollar.

Morgan Stanley led a group that included Bank of America, Mitsubishi, BNP Paribas, Mizuho and Societe Generale that underwrote the $13 billion loan for the October 27 deal. However, Morgan Stanley has not tried to syndicate the loan because there is a very limited market for the paper and it is well underwater, two well-placed sources told NY Post.

“No one is touching this debt until a new CEO is hired and people can get clarity on the revenues,” one of the sources said. “I don’t think they can sell it at 50 cents on the dollar if they tried,” said the second source, who is one of the larger buyers of secondary loans. These loans ought to be marked down by 70% of their value, according to one source who structures leveraged loans and is following the matter.

Musk took Twitter private in October

Musk took Twitter private after paying $54.20 a share for the site and is not required to share financials with anyone other than his banks. There is speculation Twitter’s revenue is now on pace over the next 12 months to be $1 billion after reaching $5 billion in 2021, one of the sources said. Musk has given mixed signals on Twitter’s current worth. In early December, the tech billionaire said he was looking to sell stakes in Twitter at the same price he paid, indicating it had not dropped in value. Yet, he tweeted on December 18 that Twitter “has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May.”

Elon Musk world record net worth drop

Musk secured a world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history, according to Guinness World Records. The organization cited Forbes' estimate that Musk had lost around $182 billion since November 2021, but noted that other sources indicate the figure is closer to $200 billion. This easily surpasses the previous record-holder, Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son, who lost $58.6 billion in 2000.

Forbes reported that Musk's net worth dropped from a peak of $320 billion in November 2021 to $137 billion on Tuesday. The magazine attributed this steep decline to shares of Tesla, of which Musk is the CEO and largest shareholder, falling by 65%. The drop occurred almost entirely after Musk announced his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in April. Musk sold $7 billion worth of Tesla stock to finance his deal to buy the social media company and another $4 billion in November. He sold another $3.58 billion worth of stock last month, bringing his total sell-off to more than $23 billion since April.