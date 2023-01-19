Musk's Twitter Records 40% Revenue Dip, Platform Selling Off Office Items At Auction

Ever since billionaire Elon Musk purchased Twitter, the microblogging platform has been witnessing several ups and downs. Reports have now emerged that Twitter recorded a sharp 40% dip in revenue after more than 500 clients stopped investing in Musk's Twitter. This development has come as the social media giant is facing an advertising squeeze.

According to The Guardian report, Twitter's daily income came down by 40% year-over-year, with over 500 top advertisers halting spending after Musk took charge in October. Notably, advertising is one of the main income sources for Twitter, which gave more than 90% of its $5.1 billion in revenue in 2021; however, top clients such as Audi and Pfizer, among others, have stopped spending on the site after Musk's $44 billion takeover.

The report suggests that the company's top client stopped spending on it over the concern that erupted after the platform propagated the "free speech" idea that essentially resulted in hate speech on the platform. Also, the increased number of fake accounts on Twitter after a messy relaunch of its "blue tick" scheme allowed users to purchase it for $8 to $11.

Over 600 items from Twitter's San Francisco headquarters are up for auction

Earlier, Musk had said in December that Twitter was facing a "negative cash flow situation of $3 billion a year," but claimed that the situation would come under control after cost-cutting efforts. Meanwhile, another setback has occurred in the company as hundreds of items from Twitter's San Francisco headquarters have been placed in an online auction, which also includes the bird statue along with other office assets. Notably, Musk has taken the decision to sell off the company's assets in an effort to cut unnecessary costs.

The auction is underway and running online on Heritage Global Partners’ website, the company that is administering the auction. According to reports, the San Francisco office has Twitter's neon "Bird" light electrical display, which is up for sale at $22,500. Among other assets of the social media company, a 190-cm planter in the shape of an @ symbol is also on the auction list, and interested buyers can purchase it for $8,250. where the bluebird statue is currently priced at $20,500.

Notably, the auction will also include some of the kitchen appliances, as Elon Musk had earlier said that Twitter spends $13 million a year on food service, and he will sell at least 265 kitchen appliances and office furniture online. Among other utilities for sale are several high-end La Marzocco espresso machines, a fizzy drink fountain, and an ice dispenser. Also, the company is selling a pair of Herman Miller coffee tables, which currently cost $2,200. This development came as Musk asked his remaining employees to work from home as the company failed to pay the monthly rent for its San Francisco headquarters. A week ago, Twitter faced a lawsuit after it failed to pay $136,250 in rent for its office.

Image: AP