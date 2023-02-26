Musk's Twitter Sacks At Least 50 Employees In 8th Round Of Layoffs Since October: Report

After hinting that Twitter is done with firing people, Elon Musk’s social media company is reportedly laying off more people. In an exclusive report, The Information stated that about the 8th round of job cuts in the social media company. The saga of layoffs started when Tesla CEO Elon Musk, formally took over the social media platform in October last year. Since then the business mogul made several erratic decisions, including laying off half of the workforce of the much-loved social media networking site. According to The Information, in the eighth round of layoffs, the company fired at least 50 employees relentless cost cuts.

According to The Information, since Musk took over Twitter, the social media company has witnessed a whopping 70% decline in the company workforce. Not only this, but the Tesla CEO is also facing several lawsuits over these arbitrary firings. Earlier this week, similar reports surfaced stating that the company has fired dozens of Twitter employees across sales and engineering departments. Some of the employees who were fired were directly reporting to the new Twitter chief.

Twitter shuts off its internal slack amid layoffs

Amid the reports of frequent layoffs in the company, Twitter employees had a very slow day on Wednesday, after the company’s slack system went down for “routine maintenance work,” The Verge reported. However, the employees rejected the claims made by the company. “There is no such thing as ‘routine maintenance.’ That’s bulls**t,” a current Slack employee told Platformer. The company is implementing several cost-cutting measures as they struggle to pay the bills. Earlier, it was reported that the landlords of the San Francisco headquarters had filed a lawsuit against the social media company for not paying their rent. Hence, the fresh round of layoffs can be considered another move by the company to implement austerity measures.