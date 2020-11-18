National Security Analyst Nitin Gokhale Reacts To Twitter's Apology Over Incorrect Geotag

After Twitter issued an apology over its debacle of wrong geotagging of India's Leh and showing it a part of China, National Security Analyst Nitin Gokhale who had flagged this issue has now expressed his contentment by stating that he is glad for "what was wrong has been corrected and Twitter has apologised for its wrongdoing". He expressed his gratitude and delight for having played a small part in bringing this to the notice of people and the government.

While not having the complete details on Twitter's apology, Gokhale said he heard it from Republic TV first and added that "it is something that all Tech companies must take note of and heed that the laws of the land where they operate must be followed. So I am glad that I could make some small contribution making this public and bringing this to the attention of the authorities and correcting what was a blatant wrong and impunity that Twitter was displaying so far."

The geotagging blunder of Twitter

Twitter, exactly a month ago, had shown Leh as part of "People's Republic of China" and upon flagging the issue by Nitin Gokhale, it later changed the geotag by showing it as part of Jammu and Kashmir which was still an incorrect geotag, for Leh is a part of Ladakh, a separate Union Territory. The microblogging platform later rectified its mistake in the second attempt.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had written to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on October 22 reminding him that Leh is the headquarter of Ladakh and that both Ladakh and J&K are 'integral and inalienable parts of India, governed by the Constitution of India'. MeitY Secretary Ajay Sawhney, in his letter, asked the micro-blogging site to respect the sensitivities of Indian citizens.

The microblogging platform also had to face the Parliamentary Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill in connection with the case. In its response, the company had said it remains committed to openness and transparency. However, the chairperson of the Committee Meenakshi Lekhi had then said that Twitter's explanation over the issue was inadequate and the act amounts to criminal offence attracting imprisonment of seven years. The Parliamentary Committee had then issued a strong warning to Twitter over the geotagging blunder which it had called as an 'error'.

On Wednesday, Twitter's Chief Privacy Officer Damien Kieran submitted an affidavit apologising for showing J&K as part of China. After Twitter's apology, Lekhi has said that it shows the power of strength of the people of India while revealing that Twitter's process of implementing the corrective measures in the geotagging issue will be completed by November 30.