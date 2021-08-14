In a development, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has now summoned Facebook India Trust and safety head Satya Yadav for lack of action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s post which revealed the identity of family members of a rape victim. The commission had earlier written to Facebook and Instagram regarding the matter. However, despite the notice, no action was taken to remove the post from the social media websites.

Following the inaction of Facebook against the post despite the notification, Facebook India head Satya Yadav has now been summoned by the NCPCR. The commission has asked the company head to appear before them by August 17 for an explanation on the matter. The NCPCR had informed that the Congress leader’s post was still visible. The NCPCR had earlier urged Twitter India to take action against the image shared by the Congress leader, as it violated provisions of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act. Twitter had then suspended the leader’s account for code violations.

Rahul Gandhi's post reveals identity of rape victim's family

Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, shared an image of himself with the parents of a Dalit minor who was allegedly raped and killed in the national capital, on his social media accounts. The faces of the parents were visible in the photo. Sharing the image of him engaging in a conversation with the parents of the minor child, Gandhi wrote, "The parents' tears are saying only one thing - their daughter, the daughter of this country, deserves justice. And I am with them on this path of justice."

Following the posts, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo took to Twitter to inform that revealing the identity of the girl by tweeting a photo of her parents is a violation of the POCSO Act. “Taking cognisance of this, the NCPCR has asked Twitter India to issue a notice to Rahul Gandhi and remove the post," the NCPCR had said in a tweet. The notice issued to the resident grievance officer of Twitter India revealed that the commission had received a complaint that the photo shared by Gandhi "reveals the identity of the girl."

Delhi Cantt Rape case

On August 1, in Delhi's Old Nangal village, a 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a priest and three others while fetching water from a nearby crematorium. The four accused later approached the victim's mother half an hour later, claiming that she died after being electrocuted while getting water from the cooler. They not only dissuaded the mother from calling the police citing that the doctors "will steal her daughter's organs" but also allegedly made her agree that it was better to cremate the body. After the parents filed a complaint, police arrested the four accused of murder, rape, criminal intimidation under sections of the Indian Penal Code, POSCO Act and SC/ST Act.

IMAGE: PTI/ UNSPLASH