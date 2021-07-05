NCPCR Writes To J&K DGP Over Twitter Video, Alleges 'promotion Of Terrorism Using Kids'

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Sunday received a complaint in regards to a video posted on Twitter. In the video, a child can be seen holding an automated gun and firing bullets in the air. He is accompanied by four to five middle-aged men who are encouraging and appreciating as he fires the bullets one after the other. The complainant alleges that the video is depicting unlawful terror activity, leading to the promotion of terrorism and that too with children being used as a pawn. Further, the complainant has alleged that Twitter is serving as a platform for terror organisations like Ansar Ghaszwat-Ul-Hind to operate against India and carry out recruitment activities, especially among children.

The Twitter post has been tagged with different regions of Jammu and Kashmir where terrorist activities are prevalent which thereby indicates that the intention behind the posting of such videos on Twitter is to instigate and encourage people to involve children in terrorist activities and make them child soldiers, the complainant further said.

NCPCR writes to Jammu & Kashmir DGP

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, NCPCR chief Priyank Kuanoongo said in regards to the video that the Indian land cannot be used to convert kids into terrorists. Asserting that he has already taken up the matter to the DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, he said," I have requested him to file an FIR against the officials of Twitter India and Twitter Inc. Further, I have asked him to find the origin of the video so that we can get hold of the people behind it and lodge an FIR against them."

"Also, as soon we get to know the origin, we will reach out to the child in the video, and hand him over to the authorities of the Child Protection and rehabilitation. He needs counselling, rehabilitation," he added. He further outlined the need to ascertain how many children have so far been influenced and are being used as child soldiers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Twitter lost its 'Safe Harbour Immunity' for non-compliance with the new IT Rules, which makes it liable for any third-party information, data, or communication link made available or hosted by it.