Netizens Trend '#BoycottAmazon' After E-commerce Retailer Sells 'Om' Printed Doormats

After Netizens called a boycott of jewellery brand Tanishq a few days back, Tuesday saw users demanding a boycott on Amazon for selling 'Om' printed doormats

Chetna Kapoor
After Netizens called a boycott of jewellery brand Tanishq a few days back, Tuesday saw users demanding a boycott on e-commerce giant Amazon for selling 'Om' printed doormats and hurting the religious sentiments. #BoycottAmazon was among the top five trends on Twitter, on Tuesday.

A US retailer listed a product 'Yoga Lotus doormat' on a foreign website of Amazon, priced at 15.78 euros. The picture also had a symbol 'Om' printed on it which angered Indians. This is not the first time Amazon has faced such backlash. Earlier this year, the Internet was annoyed over Amazon for selling doormats and bathroom rugs with pictures of Lord Ganesha, the spiritual symbol Om, and the Indian flag. In January, one of the mats featuring Lord Ganesha was being sold by the seller Saety Bathroom Rugs with colour options such as 'Colorful Mandala Hindu Lord Baby Mat Sets' worth $21.99.

NETIZENS FURIOUS

Netizens trended #BoycottAmazon furiously and said that it is very shameful on Amazon's part to sell such products which hurt religious sentiments. Below are some reactions — 

