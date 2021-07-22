New Instagram Feature Will Let Users Control How Much Sensitive Content They See

Instagram, a photo and video-sharing social networking platform, on Tuesday announced that it will now be giving 'complete control over sensitive content' to users. The new feature will enable the users to have better command over the content under its "Explore tab". The tab serves content to the users according to their interests, locations, and recent searches. It allows them to explore categories such as food, travel, and others according to their web history.

Instagram sensitivity control feature will allow users to control their choices

The company said that the new Instagram features will allow the user to determine whether to see less or more sensitive content that comes under its community guidelines. "We also have rules about what kind of content we show you in places like Explore; we call these our Recommendation Guidelines. These guidelines were designed to help ensure that we don’t show you sensitive content from accounts you don’t follow. You can think of sensitive content as posts that don’t necessarily break our rules, but could potentially be upsetting to some people — such as posts that may be sexually suggestive or violent," the photo and video sharing social media platform said in a post. "Photos and videos containing sensitive or graphic content may appear with a warning to let people know about the content before they view it. This warning appears when viewing a post in Feed or on someone's profile," the company said.

New Instagram update adds strictness over community guidelines

To view the Sensitive Content Control, follow these steps:

Go to your profile, tap on the Settings menu in the upper right corner.

Click on Account, then tap Sensitive Content Control.

Here, you can decide whether to keep the setting at its default state, Limit, or to see more, Allow, or less of some types of sensitive content, Limit Even More.

You can change your selection at any time. One exception to this: the Allow option will not be available to people under 18.

Apart from it, the company has announced other tools that will restrict people from direct interaction or will turn off the comment completely. Earlier this month, the photo-sharing platform had announced that it is working on a feature that would let creators offer exclusive stories to their followers. Developer Alessandro Paluzzi broke the news by sharing screenshots of the feature on Twitter after which Instagram officially confirmed that the feature is indeed in the works.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)