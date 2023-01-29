New Twitter Files Reveal Left-wing Think Tank Falsely Created 'Russian Interference' Story

The latest batch of Twitter Files have revealed that a left-wing think tank called Hamilton 68, which claimed to monitor Russian online activity, was responsible for thousands of false stories about Russia's influence on US politics. The think tank was created by former FBI agent Clint Watts and was part of the Alliance for Securing Democracy, an organization established in 2017, shortly after Trump's presidency. The group's advisory council included prominent figures such as John Podesta, Michael Morell, Michael McFaul, and Bill Kristol, as per a report by New York Post. The Twitter Files revealed that Hamilton 68's claims of widespread Russian interference on social media were frequently challenged by Twitter executives internally. Apparently, internal audits conducted by Twitter showed that the accounts flagged by the think tank were not Russian bots.

In essence, the think tank falsely claimed that there was widespread and deep Russian penetration of American social media. Twitter's internal audits repeatedly showed that the accounts flagged by Hamilton 68 were not Russian bots, according to the latest batch of Twitter files. Matt Taibbi, who released the files, stated that the Hamilton 68 dashboard was a scam and that it collected mostly real, mostly American accounts and described their organic conversations as Russian scheming. Twitter's head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, wanted to publicly push back against Hamilton 68, but was warned against it by the head of global policy communication, Emily Horne.

Was the news of Russian interference in US elections inaccurate?

The group's claims were used in many news stories during the Trump years, to undermine Trump's presidency and push a narrative that suggested Trump was not the legitiamate president of the US, because Russia interefered in the elections. Twitter executives were advised to be cautious in their public response to the think tank's false claims, and the company also apparently received demands from the US government to find evidence of Russian influence. Additionally, Twitter executives worked closely with the FBI and other intelligence agencies in the run-up to the post's reporting on Hunter Biden, and were warned about potential foreign hacking operations related to the President's son. When the Russian controversy was going on, Trump and his supporters labelled it as "Russia hoax". The revealations made in Twitter files are important becuase they reveal that people at Twitter themselves were aware that the supposed "Russian interference" was not actually "Russian interference".