New Upgrade To Enable Users To "Translate Tweet And Pinned Lists": Twitter CEO Musk

Elon Musk has come up with a new feature for his Twitter users and has announced the new feature for tweets on the social media platform on Saturday.

Saumya joshi
Elon Musk

Twitter tycoon, Elon Musk has come up with a new feature for the micro-blogging site user. He announced the news of the new feature on the social media platform itself on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk wrote, " In coming months, Twitter will translate & recommend amazing tweets from people in other countries & cultures."
 

Further, he shared that there are epic tweets in every other country every day, especially Japan. He also shared that the new feature will translate the tweet before being recommended. 

Musk upgrading Twitter

Apart from this, the Twitter CEO has also shared many other updates on Twitter and has been working to upgrade the feature of the social media app. One of the Twitter updates is "For You" (ie recommended), Following, or list you made & stop switching you back to recommended tweets.

Another feature is pinned list, earlier Twitter only had pinned tweets that were used to keep the important tweet on top while the user can tweet all day long. Now Musk has introduced this feature with lists and has asked Twitter users to "Use pinned Lists to improve your Twitter experience!" 

