New WhatsApp Feature Might Allow Chat Migration From IOS To Android Devices

Through a video clip shared on Twitter, WABetaInfo has informed WhatsApp users about an upcoming feature. The feature would enable chat transfer from iPhones to Android phones. Although the feature is still under development, it will be a huge relief to a lot of people who wish to migrate from iOS to Android without losing their WhatsApp chats. Keep reading this article for more information about the feature.

WhatsApp for iPhone might get an update for Chat Migration

Video shows chat migration from iPhone to an Android device

WABetaInfo publishes developments and news related to WhatsApp, one of the largest messaging platforms. On July 2, 2021, the organization uploaded a short video that shows the transfer of chats from an iPhone to an Android device. The video shows an iPhone transferring the WhatsApp chats to an Android device. The initial message on the screen reads "Move Chats to Android." Furthermore, the on-screen message also mentions that users would be able to transfer their chat history and media from an iPhone to WhatsApp for Android. If this step is skipped, a user would not be able to transfer chats in future.

Users might need a cable in order to transfer data

As is clear from the video, users would need a cable in order to complete the transfer of chats and media from iPhone to Android devices. This is important to note as such a feature was anticipated to provide wireless transfer of chats and media in the past. In the video, once the process of transfer begins, a message on the screen reads "keep your phone unlocked and this app open". Users will have to keep the transfer app open and the Android device unlocked. Once the transfer is complete, the application prompts to continue setting up the new Android phone and open Whatsapp to restore chat history and media.

WhatsApp is developing a feature to migrate your chats between different platforms.

This video shows how chats are migrated from iOS. It's needed a cable: are new tools for PC coming or what?



It'll be available for beta testers in a future update. Follow @WABetaInfo for more 💚 pic.twitter.com/Bu6xGxkpWE — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 2, 2021

The video clearly a feature that would enable users to transfer their chat and media from WhatsApp for iPhone to WhatsApp for Android. However, there is no official announcement or an expected date for the chat migration feature. Currently, WhatsApp allows Android users to backup their chats in Google Drive and iOS users to back up their chats and media in iCloud.

IMAGE: PIXABAY