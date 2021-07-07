Nextdoor Strikes Deal With SPAC To Go Public For This Whopping Amount; See Details

The San Francisco-based neighbourhood-focused social network, ‘Nextdoor’ is all set to go public next Tuesday, July 13. The tech company has chosen a non-traditional method of public offering and prepared to list ‘Nextdoor’ on the public markets by way of Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). The 10-year-old start-up is valued at $4.3 billion.

$4.3 billion IPO

To accelerate our purpose of cultivating a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on, Nextdoor and @khoslaventures Acquisition Co. II announced a merger that will bring Nextdoor public. Disclaimer: https://t.co/ktOPsW0Yl4 Details: https://t.co/gON6ieZctY — Nextdoor (@Nextdoor) July 6, 2021

The social media app has announced its public listing on the microblogging site, Twitter. It is said to be backed by a Silicon Valley affiliate Khosla ventures along with participation from giants like Baron Capital and Dragoneer Investment Group besides its existing investor Tiger Global. The company aims 'to accelerate" the purpose of "cultivating a kinder world," the app’s official Twitter handle mentioned while announcing its merger with Khosla Ventures.

"We've been prepping for this now for a couple of years. We are ready, and we’ll do this right," Friar said in an interview.

Talking about the non-traditional method of going public, the company CEO Sarah Friar said in an interview that SPAC was considered as most favourable for the company since it would allow working with a more targeted group of investors. Also, this will enable the company to avoid any risk that could come with a traditional IPO process. ‘Nextdoor’ has also planned to expand product service, informed Friar. Besides welcoming a more self-serving advertisement platform, the company also wishes to recruit fresh and talented engineers and managers who would contribute to the further growth of the venture.

‘Nextdoor’ was founded in 2011 and has quickly garnered prominence among the users. As explained by its users it is “Facebook for neighbourhoods.” The application allows users from a common locality to send out invitations based on proximity. It helps the locals to form close groups called ‘neighbourhoods’ and discuss common issues like safety, childcare, grocery and laundry timings, etc.

The comparatively young tech company has over 2.75lakh ‘ neighbourhoods’ in about 11 countries. Once the business started to grow, the application managers welcomed advertisements and sponsored content to increase revenue. ‘Nextdoor’ is listed among the top 100 most influential companies by TIME magazine.