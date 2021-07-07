Last Updated:

Nextdoor Strikes Deal With SPAC To Go Public For This Whopping Amount; See Details

‘Nextdoor’ is all set to go public on July 13. It has chosen a non-traditional method with the backing of Khosla SPAC. It is currently valued at $4.3 billion

Written By
Dipaneeta Das
Nextdoor

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


The San Francisco-based neighbourhood-focused social network, ‘Nextdoor’ is all set to go public next Tuesday, July 13. The tech company has chosen a non-traditional method of public offering and prepared to list ‘Nextdoor’ on the public markets by way of Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). The 10-year-old start-up is valued at $4.3 billion.

$4.3 billion IPO

The social media app has announced its public listing on the microblogging site, Twitter. It is said to be backed by a Silicon Valley affiliate Khosla ventures along with participation from giants like Baron Capital and Dragoneer Investment Group besides its existing investor Tiger Global. The company aims 'to accelerate" the purpose of "cultivating a kinder world," the app’s official Twitter handle mentioned while announcing its merger with Khosla Ventures.

READ | Silicon Valley veteran Vinod Khosla pledges $10 Mn to India’s COVID fight, watch interview

"We've been prepping for this now for a couple of years. We are ready, and we’ll do this right," Friar said in an interview.

Talking about the non-traditional method of going public, the company CEO Sarah Friar said in an interview that SPAC was considered as most favourable for the company since it would allow working with a more targeted group of investors. Also, this will enable the company to avoid any risk that could come with a traditional IPO process. ‘Nextdoor’ has also planned to expand product service, informed Friar. Besides welcoming a more self-serving advertisement platform, the company also wishes to recruit fresh and talented engineers and managers who would contribute to the further growth of the venture.  

READ | 'We have nothing to hide': Koo CEO on becoming 1st platform to publish compliance report

‘Nextdoor’ was founded in 2011 and has quickly garnered prominence among the users. As explained by its users it is “Facebook for neighbourhoods.” The application allows users from a common locality to send out invitations based on proximity. It helps the locals to form close groups called ‘neighbourhoods’ and discuss common issues like safety, childcare, grocery and laundry timings, etc.

READ | Baahubali star Anushka Shetty joins Koo; teases 'interesting updates' soon

The comparatively young tech company has over 2.75lakh ‘ neighbourhoods’ in about 11 countries. Once the business started to grow, the application managers welcomed advertisements and sponsored content to increase revenue. ‘Nextdoor’ is listed among the top 100 most influential companies by TIME magazine.  

READ | Koo first to release compliance report mandated by new IT rules; reveals actions taken

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND