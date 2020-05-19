'Officially Two Haircuts Long': Mark Zuckerberg Pronounces The New Normal Amid Lockdown

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan seem to have joined the bandwagon of many others who have been struggling with their grooming amid lockdown. Taking to Instagram, Zuckerberg shared a selfie where his wife could be seen holding a pair of scissors to give him a haircut. He captioned the post as he stated that the at-home salon has now become the new normal as he measured time under lockdown in terms of the haircuts he has had.

He wrote, "New normal: this lockdown is officially two haircuts long.".

The multi-billionaire CEO of the social networking giant has been doing his bit to help those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic across the globe. Earlier last month, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg had revealed that he had been working with Chan Zuckerberg Biohub to make a low-cost, single-use ventilator in an effort to scale up the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Mark Zuckerberg's initiative comes amid the rising need for ventilators around the globe as countries grapple with the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Detailing on the new project that his team at Stanford had been working on, Mark Zuckerberg had explained that they were 'racing' to design a low-cost, single-use ventilator that could be quickly deployed across the US and the world. Further, he said that the project had kick-started about a month ago and could be an important step to address the shortages faced at the time of a pandemic. This initiative is reportedly a part of the newly started research project that the Facebook CEO and his wife have invested in.

Chan Zuckerberg research project

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan announced, last month, that they will fund a nine-month research project to better understand the prevalence of Coronavirus in the Bay Area under their Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI). The couple also announced their decision to give $13.6 million for the project. The research project will be a collaboration between UC San Francisco, Stanford University and the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, a nonprofit organization separate from CZI with a mission of curing, preventing or managing every disease on the planet.

