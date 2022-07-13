'Oh The Irony': Elon Musk Taunts Twitter After Firm Sues Him For Breaching $44BN Deal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday was prompt enough to react to a lawsuit filed against him by Twitter for breaching the $44 billion contract. The lawsuit is filed to force Musk to buy the social media company on the agreed terms.

Notably, minutes after the news of Twitter suing Musk surfaced online, the American billionaire took to the microblogging website and launched a veiled attack on the firm. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO merely tweeted, "Oh the irony lol". Although he did not specifically make a reference to the lawsuit in his tweet, it was clear that he was alluding to it given that Twitter reportedly did not even want to finalise the takeover back in April.

Oh the irony lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

Twitter sues Musk to complete his $44 billion acquisition

The chair of Twitter’s board, Bret Taylor, tweeted on Tuesday that the board has filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery “to hold Elon Musk accountable to his contractual obligations.”

Twitter has filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery to hold Elon Musk accountable to his contractual obligations. — Bret Taylor (@btaylor) July 12, 2022

Twitter’s lawsuit opens with an accusation that “Musk refuses to honour his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.” The suit further said, "Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he — unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away."

"Twitter brings this action to enjoin Musk from further breaches, to compel Musk to fulfil his legal obligations, and to compel consummation of the merger upon satisfaction of the few outstanding conditions," the microblogging firm stated in the lawsuit.

Musk announces termination of Twitter's takeover bid

The Tesla CEO, Elon Musk on Friday announced that he was pulling out of the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter because the microblogging website failed to produce information on spam accounts. The suspension of the deal was announced via a letter sent by Musk’s team to Twitter, stating that SpaceX and Starlink CEO decided to suspend the deal due to multiple breaches of the purchase agreement.

Musk’s lawyers called out Twitter for not fulfilling the terms and conditions of the deal in a letter filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Tesla CEO’s lawyers said in the filing that Twitter had failed or refused to respond to several requests for information on fake or spam accounts. Musk has repeatedly said that the information on such accounts was essential to Twitter’s business performance and he had previously warned that the deal would be suspended if he doesn’t get the required data.

(Input with AP)