Olympic Filter On Instagram, Snapchat Now A Trend; Here's A Guide On How To Use Them

Social networking site Snapchat is celebrating Tokyo Olympics 2020 in an interesting way! It has recently released a new Olympics-themed features to its app. The new Olympic filter allows its users to add various new stickers, and lenses to the captured picture. Many Snapchat users have used these lens and the fun pictures and videos have been trending on other social media handles as well. The new filter can be used with both pictures and videos. You may have fun with this filter, much like other users, by using it on generally clicked pictures or videos or yourself. This Olympic filter has captured the attention of Snapchatters and has since gone viral. Be a part of the trend by reading how to make the most of the new Snapchat features.

How to use Olympics filter on Snapchat

Step 1: Download the Snapchat application (ensure that it is updated)

Step 2: Go to the camera screen and tap the smiling face symbol to the right of the shutter/camera button.

Step 3: Select "Olympics" from the "Explore" menu and search for "Olympics."

Step 4: Press and hold the camera for a long time to record a video.

How to use Olympics filter on Instagram

Similar to Snapchat, Instagram has also created a filter to celebrate the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Many Instagrammers have been creating interesting content and sharing it on their respective handles to cheer for the athletes. If you do not use Snapchat, and do not wish to install it, you may support the athletes using the photo-sharing social networking site as well. Read on to know how to use Olympics filter on Instagram.

Steps to use Olympics filter on Instagram

Step 1: Open the Instagram application (ensure that it is updated)

Step 2: Go to the 'Your Story' and scroll the left of the existing filters.

Step 3: At the end, select "Browse effects" and search for "Olympic".

Step 4: Press on the chosen filter and click on "down arrow" to download and use it.

