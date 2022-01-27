Last Updated:

Orkut Memes Flood Twitter As Netizens Take Trip Down Memory Lane; 'good Old Days'

The trend for Orkut was triggered by a challenge that asked netizens to 'say something a young person today wouldn't understand' without revealing their age.

New day, new trend. Every now and then Twitter is filled with memes and jokes inspired by something that is about to happen or was long forgotten. A similar incident happened on January 27, when Twitteratis flooded the micro-blogging site as they were apparently hit by nostalgia. The inspiration for their creative memes this time was a social networking platform, Orkut, that seized to exist after 2014. 

The popular social media platform was widely remembered among the nostalgia-hit netizens who recalled Orkut with hilarious memes. One user highlighted how many are posting memes over the Orkut testimonials whereas another joked about starting conversations with ASL (Age/Sex/Location). "#orkut was a far more authentic and organic experience as compared to the banal social media platforms today. Life has become so complex, the world reduced to mere ‘appearances’ - to appear cool, wise, cosmopolitan! All a facade! (sic)", wrote another user.

One user, who emerged with his creative meme called the Orkut era 'good old days', whereas another shared a video featuring a tutorial on how to make an Orkut account. "stop making orkut trend, i miss the good old days (sic)", another user wrote.

Check out some more reactions below: 

'Say something a young person today wouldn't understand'

The trend for Orkut was triggered by a challenge that asked netizens to 'say something a young person today wouldn't understand' without revealing their age. 

Once the challenge went viral, several users rushed to name something from their generation which was completely new for the current one. Check out the responses below to tell if you remember anything from the bygone years.

While one user remembered an 'incoming phone call on the landline', another registered the petrol prices being Rs 32 per litre as his response. "Burning CDs, floppy disk, Facebook poke, tinkle magazine , phantom cigarette (the candy), LAN parties (sic)", wrote another.

