Orkut Memes Flood Twitter As Netizens Take Trip Down Memory Lane; 'good Old Days'

New day, new trend. Every now and then Twitter is filled with memes and jokes inspired by something that is about to happen or was long forgotten. A similar incident happened on January 27, when Twitteratis flooded the micro-blogging site as they were apparently hit by nostalgia. The inspiration for their creative memes this time was a social networking platform, Orkut, that seized to exist after 2014.

The popular social media platform was widely remembered among the nostalgia-hit netizens who recalled Orkut with hilarious memes. One user highlighted how many are posting memes over the Orkut testimonials whereas another joked about starting conversations with ASL (Age/Sex/Location). "#orkut was a far more authentic and organic experience as compared to the banal social media platforms today. Life has become so complex, the world reduced to mere ‘appearances’ - to appear cool, wise, cosmopolitan! All a facade! (sic)", wrote another user.

Ha ha starting a conversation with 'ASL?' and people respond to it frankly. Just #Orkut days. — Chow Chow (@ChowChowBowBow) January 27, 2022

I miss Orkut man 😞So many posts on Orkut testimonials today — En aasa kothamalli ♥️ (@aasa_kothamalli) January 26, 2022

#orkut was a far more authentic and organic experience as compared to the banal social media platforms today. Life has become so complex, the world reduced to mere ‘appearances’ - to appear cool, wise, cosmopolitan! All a facade! #missbeingauthentic — Somya Tyagi (@lacanpoe) January 27, 2022

One user, who emerged with his creative meme called the Orkut era 'good old days', whereas another shared a video featuring a tutorial on how to make an Orkut account. "stop making orkut trend, i miss the good old days (sic)", another user wrote.

stop making orkut trend, i miss the good old days pic.twitter.com/4VjaLTjOVX — No (@RootKanal) January 27, 2022

#ThrowbackThursday#Orkut pic.twitter.com/DtXvEtHavA — Krupesh Kothari (@krupeshakothari) January 27, 2022

Back in the day, they created tutorials on "how to chat" on #Orkut 🤣 pic.twitter.com/i4tdjnv2tY — Arpit Apoorva (@arpit_apoorva) January 27, 2022

15 years old me after creating an account on Orkut 😎 pic.twitter.com/8crOhXSi9c — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) January 27, 2022

how i feel while explaining Orkut to meta & snapchat generation pic.twitter.com/6avw549iUB — Sanjay Panday (@SanjayPanday94) January 27, 2022

The trend for Orkut was triggered by a challenge that asked netizens to 'say something a young person today wouldn't understand' without revealing their age.

Being nice to strangers online? pic.twitter.com/NnJX9UQ7j9 — Subrahmanyam KVJ (@SuB8u) January 26, 2022

Once the challenge went viral, several users rushed to name something from their generation which was completely new for the current one. Check out the responses below to tell if you remember anything from the bygone years.

Typing in a mobile without seeing the screen. pic.twitter.com/0e667Q5Qgd — Vignesh (@wegneshwaran) January 26, 2022

Kids today think this is a 3D Printed save button. pic.twitter.com/jdSQM6BtND — Nav Chatterji (@navchatterji) January 27, 2022

Understanding what loyalty means? 😂 — Manik Seth (@ManikSeth) January 26, 2022

While one user remembered an 'incoming phone call on the landline', another registered the petrol prices being Rs 32 per litre as his response. "Burning CDs, floppy disk, Facebook poke, tinkle magazine , phantom cigarette (the candy), LAN parties (sic)", wrote another.

MTNL dial-up connection and a incoming phone call on the landline. Not the best combo. — Ganesh (@lazymercurial) January 26, 2022

Rs32 per litre petrol — Literate Monkey (@monkey_literate) January 26, 2022