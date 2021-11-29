Last Updated:

‘No limit’: Parag Agrawal To Be The New Twitter CEO, Shares Statement That He Wrote To The Company

Jack Dorsey has stepped down from his post as the CEO of Twitter. IIT Bombay alumnus Parag Agrawal is all set to succeed as the new Twitter CEO.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Twitter

Image: Twitter/@paraga/AP


Jack Dorsey has stepped down from his post as the Twitter CEO. IIT Bombay alumnus Parag Agrawal, who was also the Chief Technology Officer of the company, is all set to succeed Dorsey as the new Twitter CEO. Agrawal took to the micro-blogging site and shared an official statement confirming the same.

The company's board members have unanimously appointed the company's CTO Parag Agrawal as his successor. Dorsey dropped a screengrab of his resignation mail on his Twitter handle. He captioned it, "not sure anyone has heard but, I resigned from Twitter."

Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEO

Taking to his verified Twitter handle, Jack Dorsey dropped an official statement confirming his resignation. His statement reads, "I've decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders. My trust in Parag as Twitter's CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I'm deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It's his time to lead."

Parag Agrawal shares official statement confirming appointment

Parag Agrawal also posted an official statement confirming his appointment. His statement read, "Thank you, Jack, I'm honored and humbled. And I'm grateful for your continued mentorship and your friendship. I'm grateful for the service that you built, the culture, soul, and purpose you fostered among us, and for leading the company through really significant challenges. I'm grateful for the trust you've put in me and for your continued partnership."

READ | BTS' LA concert Live: Twitter is going gaga over Jin's new apple haircut, 'OMG, too cute'

Parag Agrawal is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and has completed his PhD in Computer Sciences from Stanford, USA. Agrawal joined Twitter as an Ads Engineer in the month of October 2011 and gradually moved up to hold the title, 'Distinguished Software Engineer.' In 2018, he was appointed as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He was responsible for the advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI). 

READ | Breaking news live: Parag Agrawal to replace Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO

Agrawal has previously worked as a research intern with AT&T, Microsoft, and Yahoo. In the social media firm, one of his major contributions is his leading efforts to imbibe Artificial Intelligence (AI) for using it to increase the relevance of tweets in Twitter users' timelines. 

Image: Twitter/@paraga/AP

READ | Madhuri Dixit celebrates 10M followers on Twitter, thanks fans for their contribution
READ | Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey steps down, names Parag Agrawal as successor; Read full statement
READ | Twitter surges on report that Jack Dorsey will step down as CEO
Tags: Twitter, Parag Agrawal, Jack Dorsey
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com