Jack Dorsey has stepped down from his post as the Twitter CEO. IIT Bombay alumnus Parag Agrawal, who was also the Chief Technology Officer of the company, is all set to succeed Dorsey as the new Twitter CEO. Agrawal took to the micro-blogging site and shared an official statement confirming the same.

The company's board members have unanimously appointed the company's CTO Parag Agrawal as his successor. Dorsey dropped a screengrab of his resignation mail on his Twitter handle. He captioned it, "not sure anyone has heard but, I resigned from Twitter."

Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEO

not sure anyone has heard but,



I resigned from Twitter

Taking to his verified Twitter handle, Jack Dorsey dropped an official statement confirming his resignation. His statement reads, "I've decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders. My trust in Parag as Twitter's CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I'm deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It's his time to lead."

Parag Agrawal shares official statement confirming appointment

Parag Agrawal also posted an official statement confirming his appointment. His statement read, "Thank you, Jack, I'm honored and humbled. And I'm grateful for your continued mentorship and your friendship. I'm grateful for the service that you built, the culture, soul, and purpose you fostered among us, and for leading the company through really significant challenges. I'm grateful for the trust you've put in me and for your continued partnership."

Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support 💙 https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021

Parag Agrawal is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and has completed his PhD in Computer Sciences from Stanford, USA. Agrawal joined Twitter as an Ads Engineer in the month of October 2011 and gradually moved up to hold the title, 'Distinguished Software Engineer.' In 2018, he was appointed as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He was responsible for the advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Agrawal has previously worked as a research intern with AT&T, Microsoft, and Yahoo. In the social media firm, one of his major contributions is his leading efforts to imbibe Artificial Intelligence (AI) for using it to increase the relevance of tweets in Twitter users' timelines.

Image: Twitter/@paraga/AP