Parliamentary Panel Asks Twitter Why It Locked Law Min's Account; Tharoor Adds Own Grouse

Adding his own personal grouse to the unconscionable act of Twitter locking India's Law & IT Minister's account for an hour, chief of the Parliamentary Panel for IT - Congress MP Shashi Tharoor - has directed the secretariat to seek in writing from Twitter the explanation for their action. In a letter that is likely to be sent today, as per ANI sources, Tharoor has sought Twitter's response within two days. If the committee does not get a satisfactory reply from Twitter, then the panel can also summon Twitter representatives. However, lumping on his own angle, the Thiruvananthapuram MP has also sought an explanation as to on what basis was his account briefly locked as well.

Parliamentary panel for IT headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor directed the secretariat to seek in writing from Twitter within two days on what basis Twitter accounts of IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad & Shashi Tharoor were blocked. Letter to Twitter likely to be sent today — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2021

Ravi Shankar Prasad's Twitter account locked

Marking a significant escalation amidst the ongoing tussle over the IT rules, Union IT & Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was denied access to his Twitter account on Friday morning for nearly an hour, until the San Fransico-based micro-blogging website itself issued a warning and unlocked the account. In the seemingly automated message that the Minister's team saw on attempting to access his account, Twitter had cited violations based on a United States law over the Union Minister posting clips of his TV interviews criticizing the site for not complying with India's new IT rules which have come into effect since May 26 this year. While Ravi Shankar Prasad's account was open for public viewing, Twitter blocked the Union Minister from making any tweets or other activities.

Responding on the matter, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad pointed out that Twitter's actions were in violation of Rule 4(8) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 where they failed to provide him prior notice before denying access to his own account. RS Prasad highlighted that it was now 'apparent why Twitter is refusing to comply' with the new IT rules because if it does, the US-based social media platform would be unable to arbitrarily deny access to an individual’s account 'which does not suit their agenda.'

Tharoor claims his account was locked as well

In a series of tweets seemingly defending Twitter's case, Shashi Tharoor said that one of the videos that he had once retweeted on the platform had also led to him receiving a DMCA notice, adding, that his account was unlocked after the 'process'. While he stated that he will be seeking an explanation from Twitter over the incident in his capacity as panel head, Tharoor, nevertheless, drew a false equivalence with a time he had shared a Twitter video post containing the audiotrack of Boney M's iconic song Rasputin.

The video, for which Tharoor claims he received a DMCA notice included a Boney M's song Rasputin as the audio track for a woman's dance video. Tharoor engaged in a lengthy justification for why he put up with the Twitter lock for sharing the video. He claimed that creative Indians often use western music tracks in their short videos, not accounting for the fact that when he, with his 8+ million followers on the platform, propels such unauthorized use of copyrighted material, it vastly magnifies the scale of the violation.