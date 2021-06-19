Parliamentary Panel Refuses Facebook's Virtual Meet Request, Offers To Vaccinate Officials

Persistent on an in-person meeting, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology turned down Facebook's request for a virtual appearance after it received a summons from the panel. Citing the company's COVID-19 policies, Facebook had sought a virtual meeting instead of physical representation, as per news agency ANI. In response to the request, the Parliamentary panel proposed to vaccinate Facebook officials arriving before the committee to make its deposition, as per ANI sources.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee after meeting with representatives of Twitter on Friday, summoned social media and web platforms YouTube, Google and Facebook. In response to the summons, as per ANI sources, Facebook said that its officers could not appear before the committee as the company's rules prohibit officials to attend any meeting person amid the second wave of COVID pandemic. As per sources, Facebook representatives have decided to appear online, a request which has been turned down by the panel.

"Taking cognizance of Facebook's reply, now the chairman of the committee, sought the list of Facebook officials whom the company wants to send before the committee. The chairman said the committee will provide COVID vaccination to such officials and will also give enough time to come before the committee," ANI sources said.

Twitter appears before Parliamentary panel

Making its deposition before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information & Technology on Friday, San Fransisco-based microblogging site Twitter refused to follow India's laws regarding the operation of social media platforms. In response to a question of whether the social media giant follows the laws of the land in India, a Twitter representative stated that it follows 'its own policies'.

Twitter was then asked why it should not be fined for violating the rule of the land, with members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee telling Twitter officials that the law of the land was supreme and not its own policies.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, has asked Twitter India to submit in writing about how it is placed in the global branch and how much executive authority does it have in terms of making important policy decisions, as per ANI sources. Responding to Twitter's answer, the Parliamentary Panel asserted that rule of the land is 'supreme' and not the social media firm's policy.

The development comes amidst the Centre's charge that Twitter India has failed to act on tough decisions often reasoning that it awaits instructions from its headquarters in California. Moreover, the Parliamentary Committee summon also comes at a time when Twitter and Centre have been at loggerheads over the new IT rules introduced. Recently, Twitter in a statement said that it had appointed interim officers as sought by the Centre and that it strives to comply with the rules, while job postings had been spotted for the given position on LinkedIn.