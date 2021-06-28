Parliamentary Standing Committee On IT Summons Google & Facebook On June 29

The Parliament Standing Committee on Information Technology on Monday summoned representatives of Facebook India and Google India for a meeting on June 29. The session has been convened to hear their views on safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social online news media platforms.

This comes days after the IT panel turned down Facebook India's request for a virtual appearance after it received a summons from the panel. Citing the company's COVID-19 policies, Facebook had sought a virtual meeting instead of physical representation, as per news agency ANI. In response to the request, the Parliamentary panel proposed to vaccinate Facebook officials arriving before the committee to make its deposition.

Notably, before Facebook and Google, the Committee had directed social media giant Twitter to appear before them in the Parliament Complex on June 18. Twitter officials had also been summoned to discuss how the platform was working towards safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in digital space.

Parliamentary panel on IT raps Twitter

During its summon on June 18, the Parliament Standing Committee on Information Technology had lashed out at Twitter over its refusal to follow India's laws regarding the operation of social media platforms. In response to a question of whether the social media giant follows the laws of the land in India, a Twitter representative stated that it follows 'its own policies,' thereby blatantly disregarding India's new IT rules.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor pulled up the social media giant asking why it should not be fined for violating the rule of the land. The micro-blogging site was then asked to submit in writing about how it is placed in the global branch and how much executive authority does it have in terms of making important policy decisions.

Twitter's defiance comes even after it lost its "safe harbour" immunity in India for its failure to comply with the IT rules. Under the new IT rules, social media intermediaries have been told to appoint a Chief Compliance Officer, a Nodal Contact Person and a Resident Grievance Officer - all Indian residents. Twitter's interim resident grievance officer for India Dharmendra Chatur who was recently appointed has reportedly stepped down from the post yesterday. An official statement from Twitter is pending.