In the biggest interview after IT Amendment rules, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'Nation Wants To Know' on Saturday. Speaking about the relationship between government, intermediaries, and citizens, the leader asserted that we are the largest connected democracy in the world and that the relationship between government, industry, and the user is not adversarial. He claimed that by 2025-26, India would be one of the largest connected nations in the world.

He further mentioned three important stakeholders of the Indian Internet:

Government Industry Citizens

“In terms of the standoff, I really don’t believe that it is in anybody’s interest to characterise the relationship between government, intermediaries, and citizens as adversarial. We are three important stakeholders of the Indian Internet. We all want the same end goal. We want the Internet to be a place where good bounces and bad is on the back foot. We want the Internet to be a place that creates more and more opportunities in the digital economy for investments and jobs. We want the Internet to be a place where every Indian citizen is empowered," Rajeev Chandrasekhar remarked.

He further added, “This is not a small internet, it's going to be one of the largest cyberspaces in the world. We want it to be a partnership between government, the industry, and digital users to make sure that our common goal of good, open, safe and trusted, and accountable Internet is achieved."

New decade is India Techade

Speaking about the misuse of monopolistic positions by companies like Google, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "There is a need for a new legislative framework, and the government of India today is working on a Digital India Act which will replace the IT Act. The specified norms laid by PM Modi will go through extensive public consultation with all the stakeholders in the tech space and the Internet space. One of the areas that Digital India will certainly look at is the issue of monetisation of content online and whether there is an imbalance between those who create the content and those who monetise the content."

He further spoke about the current generation involved in creating content startups. He said, "India is increasingly becoming a highly creative space where many young Indians are creating content startups, and the only way they have to monetise their content is to go to Insta reels or YouTube videos. However, the monetisation of all this is usually very one-sided because of the imbalance in demand and supply. This is important from the national interest point of view because there are crores of young Indians that are in the creative industry and are continuing to expand the boundaries and genres of the content they come up with. As the devices get more powerful, as forth processing software gets easier, every person is essentially becoming a producer, star, actor, scriptwriter, and generating content.

On Friday, the government tightened IT rules, paving the way for the setting up of grievance appellate committees, which will settle issues that users may have against the way social media platforms initially addressed their complaints regarding content and other matters.