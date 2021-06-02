Last Updated:

PETA Schools BTS On Endorsing McDonald's Chicken Nuggets; ARMYs Trend #BanPETA

Issuing a statement on the BTS McDonalds Meal, PETA Asia said, 'You’re Butter Than This, BTS!', asking them to 'stop promoting dead chickens.'

Days after its row with India's milk major Amul, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) courted controversy once again after it decided to attack K-pop boyband BTS over their collaboration with fast-food giant McDonalds. Issuing a statement, PETA Asia said, 'You’re Butter Than This, BTS!' taking a spin on their new English single- Butter, asking them to 'stop promoting dead chickens.'

"Partnering with McDonald's on the BTS Meal shows that BTS doesn't care about chickens who suffer and have their throats slit for McNuggets. Promote love, not cruelty," PETA  Asia said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On its Twitter, PETA shared an image of a protest by an alleged fan who holds a placard against the BTS Meal reading, "This fan was let down BTS. Stop promoting dead chickens!" 

ARMYs trend 'Ban PETA'

However, the BTS fans were not having it this time. After PETA Asia decided to come for the boys, fans began to trend #BanPETA, asking them to stop 'clout chasing'. They also questioned PETA on the timing of the protest asking them to 'not mess with the ARMYs' unless they want their own dirt to be uncovered. Even vegetarian ARMYs slammed PETA for the selective targeting asking where they were when the rest of the world was eating and cooking chicken nuggets.

PETA Amul Row

Recently, PETA became the center of flak after it decided to advise India's dairy icon Amul to switch to producing vegan milk. “We would again like to encourage Amul to benefit from the booming vegan food and milk market, instead of wasting resources trying to fight the demand for plant-based products that are only growing. Other companies are responding to market changes, and Amul can too,” PETA India said. PETA's advice was sharply countered by several experts who slammed the advice with facts sharing how the body's suggestion would kill the only source of livelihood of Indian dairy farmers.

BTS Meal in India

Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated BTS McDonald's meal has become available in India across all chains in New Delhi. The 'BTS Meal' is priced at Rs 300 in India and includes- 10 or 9-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, a medium drink, and two dipping sauces namely– Sweet Chili and Cajun. You can now order the BTS McDonalds Meal in New Delhi through McDonald’s app, in-store, or via McDelivery using third-party food delivery apps, subject to extra taxes. 

