PM Modi Hits Out At Oppn For Mocking Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Shares India's Digital Growth

At the launch event of 5G services in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition for mocking the Central government's "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" campaign and said that they doubted that poor people will not be able to understand the meaning of digital.

Addressing the 5G launch event in New Delhi on Saturday, PM Modi said that the prices of digital devices can only come down when we become "Aatmanirbhar". "Many people mocked me on Aatmanirbhar. Till 2014, we used to import almost 100% mobile phones. That’s why we decided to become Aatmanirbhar in this sector. We increased the mobile manufacturing units. In 2014, when there were only 2 mobile manufacturing units, now it's above 200," he asserted.

#LIVE | Oppn feared that the poor and people from rural areas won't understand technology. They were unhappy with digital first vision but I always had faith in the understanding of the common man of this country, in his conscience & inquisitive mind: PM - https://t.co/foGqG3BoLQ pic.twitter.com/SZAowTTUbg — Republic (@republic) October 1, 2022

Adding further he said, "To increase the production of mobiles, we gave incentives, encouraged the private sector and today everyone can the expansion of this through PLI... Today in the production of Mobile phones, India ranks second in the world. Earlier we used to import mobiles now we are exporting them."

'Internet users in rural areas are increasing': PM Modi

The Prime Minister also spoke on digital connectivity. "In 2014, users of broadband connection were 6 crores. Today they have increased to 80 crores. When we talk about internet connections, in 2014, there were 25 crore connections whereas today the numbers went up to about 85 crores," he said.

The PM further stated that in comparison with the urban areas, internet users in rural areas are increasing. He added that his government is also working on the goal of the "Internet for all", a boost to the Digital Indian campaign.

PM Modi launches 5G services

PM Modi launched the much-awaited 5G services on Saturday in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The 5G technology will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. It will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency, and network efficiency. In the first phase, around 13 cities across the country will receive 5G services.