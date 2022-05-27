Pokemon Go Fest 2022 To Begin In June: Check Schedule, Content And Other Details Here

Pokemon Go Fest 2022, the annual in-game event will take place next month. The two-day event will include exclusive gameplay with free and ticketed experiences. Pokémon GO Fest 2022 tickets are available now for $14.99 USD and include access to different event gameplay on both days and the special finale event on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Read more details about the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 here.

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 schedule

Day 1 - Saturday, June 4, 2022

Rotating Habitats - Different Pokémon will appear during each habitat hour - City, Plains, Rainforest, Tundra.

Shiny Pokémon Debuts - For the first time in Pokémon GO, Trainers will be able to encounter Shiny Shroomish, Shiny Numel, Shiny Karrablast, Shiny Axew and Shiny Shelmet, if they are lucky.

Customized Special Research - Conduct Special Research to encounter Land Forme Shaymin Personalize the experience between Relaxed, Standard and Master difficulty levels to get different sticker rewards Personalize the gameplay focus between Catch, Explore or Battle to change Special Research tasks accordingly.

Shiny Pokémon Debut - For the first time in Pokémon GO, Trainers will be able to encounter Shiny Unown B, if they’re lucky.

Increased Shiny Rate - Trainers will have increased chances of encountering Shiny Pokémon in the wild during event hours. Chances will be better on Saturday than on Sunday.

Global Challenge Arena - Trainers can work together to complete a collaborative challenge each hour. If they succeed, they’ll earn a bonus for the remainder of the hour.

Day 2 - Sunday, June 5, 2022

Global Challenge Arena - Trainers can work together to complete a collaborative challenge each hour. If they succeed, they’ll earn a bonus for the remainder of the hour.

Pokémon GO Raid Debut - A certain Pokémon will appear in five-star raids for the first time in Pokémon GO.

Special Research - Log in during event hours to claim a short Special Research story.

Additional Special Research story after completing Sunday’s short Special Research story available to all Trainers.

Team GO Rocket balloons will appear more frequently and Trainers will earn twice the Mysterious Components after defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts.

Both Days