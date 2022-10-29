Addressing a press briefing on Saturday, Union MoS Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar explained the three broad amendments to the IT rules that will help the internal remain open, safe, and trusted. As per the amended Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2022, the intermediary has to ensure that illegal content and misinformation about products and services and false information about a person is not posted. Moreover, a Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) will be formed to aid consumers and its orders shall be binding on the intermediary.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "The due diligence obligation of the intermediary was previously limited to notifying the users of the rules and guidelines that the intermediary wanted them to follow. There was only an obligation of notification. In the amended rules, there is a much more definite obligation on the intermediary in terms of making efforts that no unlawful content is posted on the platform. In the broad category of obligation to the intermediary, we have added misinformation."

Weighing on another amendment, he added, "Some intermediaries believed mistakenly that their guidelines and rules supersede the constitutional rights of 14, 19 and 21. The rules make it very clear that regardless of where your jurisdiction is if you are providing a service to an Indian citizen, then Article 14, 19 and 21 cannot be diluted or ignored". While Article 14 deals with equality before the law, Articles 19 and 21 pertain to freedom of speech and the right to life respectively.

Commenting on the GAC, the Union Minister observed, "If consumers and digital citizens find that the grievance redressal mechanism by the intermediary is not responsive enough can appeal to the GAC which will be a digitally hosted platform. We will start with one or two GACs and they will proliferate as the need expands. The government is not interested in playing the role of an ombudsman here. It is not something that we have the capacity and capability to do but this is a responsibility we are taking reluctantly because currently, the grievance redressal mechanism is not functioning as it should be."

Govt wants to work on a partnership model with all big and small foreign and Indian companies on the internet with the objective of a safe and trusted internet for all its citizens: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar - https://t.co/GREWlzRBId pic.twitter.com/q1SJhVImOc — Republic (@republic) October 29, 2022

'There were gaps in previous rules'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated, "The amended IT rules that have been notified last night are a continuing progression of the IT rules that were notified in May 2021. As a government, country and people, we have learnt a lot in the last one year. It is clear even after 4 months of public consultation that there were gaps in the previous rules. There were gaps related to safety and trust on one hand and accountability on the other hand. These amendments have addressed both the safety and trust issues and the accountability gaps that existed."

"The accountability gaps have been addressed by the Grievance Appellate Committee. The safety and trust gaps have been included by rewriting rule 3 and adding incitement, misinformation and casting obligations on the intermediaries to be a lot more proactive in terms of content moderation along the lines that have been laid in rule 3," he elaborated. He asserted that the aim of the Centre is to make the internet more safe, more trusted and more accountable for the 120 crore digital citizens who would be using the internet by 2025-26 and the 80 crore digital citizens who are using the internet today.