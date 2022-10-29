Many Social Media Grievance Officers 'naam Ke Vaaste': MoS IT On New Appellate Committees

After the Centre amended the existing IT (Intermediary Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics) Rules and announced the formation of the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC), Union MoS Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar spoke on this new development, exclusively on The Nation Wants To Know with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami. During the conversation, the Union Minister gave a befitting reply to allegations that the amendment is an attempt of a 'power grab'.

When asked about such allegations, Rajeev Chandrashekhar busted the myth with a detailed explanation, and stated that the rules have been made so that every Indian citizen is respected on social media platforms. He insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a firm believer in the fundamental rights of the citizens.

He said, "For the first time ever, it is embedded in the rules that every Indian citizen must be respected by every social media platform. We have said Article 14, Article 19, and Article 21. The right to no discrimination, right to free speech, right to privacy, and life, cannot be violated by any platform. The government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji is a trusty of these fundamental rights. We don't need a foreign platform or a foreign media house, or their friends in Delhi to tell us about protecting the Constitutional rights of Indian citizens. We consider it our duty. We consider our duty to deliver our citizens a safe internet, and to deliver accountable relationships between big tech platforms and the Indian citizen, and the rules are meant to do that."

'Grievance of digital citizens must be 100% addressed'

Explaining the flaws in the previous grievance committees that failed to address the issues faced by the users, the IT MoS added, "The Grievance Appellate Committee that is being mischaracterised by a few vested interests as a power grab is absolutely anything but that."

Rajeev Chandrasekhar explained how the Grievance Appellate Committee is a mechanism that could solve key issues pertaining to grievance addressal.

"The Grievance Appellate Committee is an appellate mechanism. In the event, the grievance process that we put into place is a voluntary grievance redressal process if the industry fails or breaks down, and the reason I say this is, one of the problems that we have noticed between May 2021 to today, is that many platforms, for the sake of it, for just optics, appointed a grievance committee, but are doing very little to address the grievances of the consumers you make money from and monitor. That, we believe, is an unacceptable situation," MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar pointed out.

He added that digital platform users must have their grievance addressed at all costs.

"Every Indian digital citizen, who is using a service or product on the digital platform, must have his or her grievance 100% addressed. As a matter of fact, these IT rules have taken additional three months to notify because the Ministry and the Government waited three months to come up with a self-regulatory model, on the Grievance Appellate Committee," he said.