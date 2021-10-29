Rajiv Bajaj Tells Ola, Ather, Tork & SmartE He Eats 'OATS' For Breakfast; Gets Reply

Bajaj Auto managing director Rajiv Bajaj weighed in on the future of the EV market recently, firing a witty jibe at fellow competitors in the automobile sector. In a recent interview with a leading network, Bajaj dubbed classic auto-makers as 'champions,' saying that people BET (Bajaj, Enfield, TVS) on them because they had survived tumultuous times and had proven that they could adapt and continue to dominate markets. In a clever swipe at budding competitors, Rajiv Bajaj said that people bet on 'champions' because they eat OATS (Ola, Ather, Tork, SmartE) for breakfast.

Discussing startups and emerging competition in the EV space Rajiv Bajaj said, "Some of them like Ather have certainly demonstrated capabilities. Others so far have been more noise. These are new companies, we have to give them time. Companies like Bajaj, Enfield, TVS have been around for a long time. They have faced an onslaught from the Japanese. Japanese decimated European makers, gave Harley Davidson a tough time."

He added that India was the only market (the world's biggest market in the sector), where local players had held their own. Bajaj revealed that in the 150cc segment, between his company, Enfield and TVS, they dominated 70% of the market share. "We have managed to adapt to technology, markets, not for 1-2 years but over 30-50 years. We already have electric vehicles out on this. We are going to do our best based on our business model. We have to keep our existing business going and build our future on the back of that," he remarked.

"It bugs me when people say legacy companies. We are champions, people bet on champions. BET means Bajaj Enfield, TVs. And champions eat OATS (Ola, Ather, Tork, SmartE) for breakfast. So watch out," the Bajaj MD jibed.

Ather Energy launches 'Oats for champions'

In a sporting reply, electric scooter maker Ather Energy’s cofounder, Tarun Mehta commended Rajiv Bajaj's witty remark saying, "Must say, the OATS and BET acronyms by Rajiv Bajaj made my day today. Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes. Never a dull moment in this industry.” Shortly after, Ather Energy in a sarcastic reply launched their 'new line of products' for a quicker and smarter start to the day'. Posting a picture of Oats, the company said, "OATs for champions Recommended by experts."