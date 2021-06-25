Ravi Shankar Prasad Shreds 'ruffled' Twitter's Free Speech Claims As It Locks His Account

Further intensifying the ongoing faceoff with the government of India and the Indian laws, Twitter on Friday denied Union IT & Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad access to his own account for an hour. The Minister, who has now responded, had been posting clips of his interviews criticizing the microblogging site for not complying with the new IT, after which, he was denied access, reportedly, on grounds of Alleged Infringement of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DCMA) of the USA. Though he was allowed access after an hour, the move of Twitter once again brings to the forefront the sham of the Jack-Dorsey-led company on freedom of Speech and Expression and particularly with regards to following India's rules which would have necessitated intimation at the very least.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar reacts to access being denied by Twitter

The denial of access did not stop Ravi Shankar Prasad, who took to Indian microblogging site Koo to ventilate his grievances. Informing the people of the world of the entire episode, he wrote, "Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour on the alleged ground that there was a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA and subsequently they allowed me to access the account. " He pointed out in another post that he was not provided any notice before being denied access, he added, "It is a gross violation of Rule 4(8)of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021."

"It is apparent that my statements calling out the high-handedness and arbitrary actions of Twitter, particularly sharing the clips of my interviews to TV channels and its powerful impact, have clearly ruffled its feathers, he further wrote and pointed out that probably this was the reason why the social media giant was refusing to comply to the guidelines 'because if it does, it would be unable to arbitrarily deny access to an individuals account that does not suit their agenda'.

He further added that to date, no television channel or any anchor had made any complaints about copyright infringement with regards to those news clips of his interviews shared on social media. "Twitter's action indicates that they are not the harbinger of free speech that they claim to be but are only interested in running their own agenda, with the threat that if you do not tow the line they draw, they will arbitrarily remove you from their platform. "

He concluded with a strong message for Twitter, "No matter what any platform does, they will have to abide by the new IT Rules fully and there shall be no compromise on that."

It is pertinent to mention here that Rule 4 (8) of the newly notified Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 clearly stipulates that whenever content that does not belong to the user is shared on a social media platform the social media intermediary shall ensure that prior to removing or disabling access, it has provided the user who has shared such content with a notification explaining the action being taken and the grounds or reasons for such action.

In the case of Ravi Shankar Prasad, since the new IT Rules have come into effect, he had shared clips of his TV interviews on his Twitter handle, in which he had criticized Twitter for not complying with the rules. While this is not the first time the Law and IT Minister has shared clips of his interviews, this is definitely the first time, he has been denied access, which makes it pretty evident that the open criticism did not go down well with the microblogging site, and action was taken against him in spite of no news channel or anchor lodging a complaint.

Action after Twitter was stripped of its legal cover in India

The action comes right after Twitter was stripped of its legal cover in India following its non-compliance with the new IT rules that the microblogging site claims that it 'strives' to follow. While the new guidelines came into force on May 26, the social media giant was issued a final compliance notice by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on June 5 as the former was seeking amendments. The Centre had clearly warned Twitter that nonadherence will lead to unintended consequences including Twitter losing exemption from liability as an intermediary.

Under the new IT rules, significant social media intermediaries have been asked to appoint a Nodal Contact Person and a Resident Grievance Officer, in line with India's new Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 guidelines rolled out in February. The IT rules also allow the Government to direct Intermediaries to remove or disable, content that displays partial or full nudity, sexual act, morphed images, etc within 24 hours of the complaint received.