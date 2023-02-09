Last Updated:

'Read 280 Characters & Gave Up': Users React To Twitter's New 4,000-character Limit Move

While the long tweets feature is available for only Twitter Blue users in the US, many are giving their feedback if Twitter's new move is a hit or a miss. 

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Twitter

Twitter in its long-form tweet said that longer tweets are being introduced because "sometimes you just want to Tweet everything all at once"; Image:


Twitter has changed the character limit from 280 to 4,000 just like Elon Musk promised and it has now sparked a debate on which format was better. Explaining the reason for this change, Twitter in its long-form tweet said that longer tweets are being introduced because "sometimes you just want to Tweet everything all at once" instead of making threads. While this feature is available for only Twitter Blue subscribers in the US, many are giving their feedback if this move is a hit or a miss. 

Twitter users react to increased character limit

While some welcomed the increase in Twitter character limit, others said that they preferred a 280 character limit. The introduction of longer tweets has also triggered memers who trolled Twitter in their own way.

The new feature comes just a few months after Elon Musk confirmed that Twitter will be increasing the character limit to 4,000, a change in line with many others introduced since the billionaire acquired the platform for $44 billion last year. Meanwhile, those opposing the new way need not worry, as Twitter says that they will see a “Show more” prompt to click and read the whole tweet after 280 characters.

