'Read 280 Characters & Gave Up': Users React To Twitter's New 4,000-character Limit Move

Twitter has changed the character limit from 280 to 4,000 just like Elon Musk promised and it has now sparked a debate on which format was better. Explaining the reason for this change, Twitter in its long-form tweet said that longer tweets are being introduced because "sometimes you just want to Tweet everything all at once" instead of making threads. While this feature is available for only Twitter Blue subscribers in the US, many are giving their feedback if this move is a hit or a miss.

need more than 280 characters to express yourself?



we know that lots of you do… and while we love a good thread, sometimes you just want to Tweet everything all at once. we get that.



so we're introducing longer Tweets! you're gonna want to check this out. tap this 👉… https://t.co/lge9udRzLE — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) February 8, 2023

Twitter users react to increased character limit

While some welcomed the increase in Twitter character limit, others said that they preferred a 280 character limit. The introduction of longer tweets has also triggered memers who trolled Twitter in their own way.

I absolutely do not want 4,000-character tweets because yikes on a bike just listen to the text-to-speech program on my phone read this tweet. I don't want to read that let alone listen to it! pic.twitter.com/aoJUShBW5z — Alexa Heinrich (@HashtagHeyAlexa) February 8, 2023

brb, writing my tweet pic.twitter.com/v6h1iWxuK9 — Andrey Zagoruiko 🇺🇦 (@andreyzagoruiko) February 8, 2023

Good change.



Excited to see how this works. 🤝 — Jack Forge (@TheJackForge) February 8, 2023

This is a great feature for sure. I’d preffer to read longer tweet instead of a thread. In thread breaks between the tweets somewhat distracts & sometimes just give up on finish reading all. This is the 2nd long tweet that lead me to the end 💪



When available in UK? — 🐺 the Wolf of Alts $treet (@beastincrypto) February 8, 2023

I read the first 280 characters and gave up — James Rath (@JamesRath) February 9, 2023

The new feature comes just a few months after Elon Musk confirmed that Twitter will be increasing the character limit to 4,000, a change in line with many others introduced since the billionaire acquired the platform for $44 billion last year. Meanwhile, those opposing the new way need not worry, as Twitter says that they will see a “Show more” prompt to click and read the whole tweet after 280 characters.