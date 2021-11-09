Replays: Clubhouse Roll Out A New Feature That Will Allow Audience To Listen Again

Clubhouse has been adding a lot of new features to stay relevant and cater to the evolving needs of the audience on the platform. Most recently, the application added a feature that allows moderators to pin links to external web pages to the top of a room. Additionally, Clubhouse launched a Music Mode which optimises the application to broadcast music with great stereo sound, the company said in an official blog post. To increase the list of new Clubhouse features, the platform is now adding the ability to replay an entire podcast.

As mentioned in the official blog post, "When we set out to build Replays, we wanted to create something that captures the magic and energy of a live Clubhouse room, in ways that non-interactive audio streams alone cannot. Today, we’re starting to roll out Replays on both iOS and Android. Think of it as live, but later — and available to everyone." Keep reading to know more details about the new Clubhouse feature.

Clubhouse Replay feature will allow listeners to replay a podcast at will

Replays on Clubhouse is an optional feature that can be toggled on or off by creators for a public room. When the feature is toggled on, anyone on the platform can replay the entire podcast whenever they like. The listener will see similar qualities of a live room like the option to Leave Quietly, watch the stage and audience shift with time, mic taps, and all the other updates. The feature is available through a Clubhouse update on both Android and iOS devices.

Clubhouse recently launched a feature called Pinned Links, that allows moderators to pin a link to the top of a room. As and when a moderator creates a room, Pinned Links will be available to be added, which can contain a link to external pages on the web including personal websites, product listings, fundraiser pages, and more. The external link can be added from the 'three-dot' menu located in the top right corner of the audio-room interface, through the option called 'Pin a link'. The feature can be very helpful for those who are trying to run a business through the platform and wish to drive the traffic they receive on Clubhouse to an external website.