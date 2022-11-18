'Revive Orkut': Netizens Want Old Platform Back As Musk’s Chaotic Twitter Reign Continues

As chaos ensues at Twitter due to mass resignations and big changes in policies, social media users have found solace in reminiscing about simple times and much simpler social networks that were once their go-to communication platforms. This has brought Orkut to the fore, a Google-operated service that was founded in 2004 and was widely used by Brazil and India until it was dissolved a decade later.

The company, which was established by Turkish software engineer Orkut Buyukkokten, recently gained the spotlight as users engaged in discussions on alternatives to Twitter. “Orkut trending.. Those were the days!!” wrote one user. Another user urged Google to resurrect the social networking service.

“Hey google @Google put Orkut online again my first ever social networking site.” “Am shifting to Orkut. Anybody coming?” wrote a third user, as others took the opportunity to share memes inspired by Bollywood movies. Amid talks on substitutes, there has been a surge in hashtags of ‘RIP Twitter’, sparking speculations that the company could be heading towards its collapse.

Us 90's kids recollecting their nostalgic memories of 2008 upon seeing Orkut trending high on this haywired twitter. pic.twitter.com/jkAuyhkqxP — Anant Kashyap (@theanantkashyap) November 18, 2022

Yes c'mon lets revive Orkut pic.twitter.com/lIg8tZsl6M — Akshath (@axe_hat) November 18, 2022

Musk's Twitter undergoes massive changes

Elon Musk, who completed the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter in late October, quickly introduced big changes in a rather short period of time that threw the company into disarray. From mass layoffs to paid blue ticks, Musk has left no stone unturned in completely wiping out the company’s initial processes in order to give it a brand new makeover.

However, being ridiculed for potentially contributing to Twitter’s downfall has not let Musk’s spirits down. Recently, he shared a popular image of a man sitting next to a gravestone while gesturing a peace sign. The face of the man and the inscription on the stone was replaced by the Twitter logo, possibly hinting that the social networking platform is bidding farewell to its old practices for a big revamp.