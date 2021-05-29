RS Prasad Hits Out At Opposition For 'doing Politics Of Twitter', Defends Law Of The Land

Amid the ongoing tussle between Twitter and the Centre over non-compliance of the new IT rules, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV lambasted the Opposition over claims that the government is ‘intimidating’ the microblogging website.

“Leaders who used Twitter as a medium to play politics are now doing politics of Twitter,” the Minister said, attacking the Opposition.

Explaining the law of the land, RSP said that if there is a complaint of an offence anywhere in the country, then everyone, who is in the know of information, is under a legal obligation to help the police in the investigation.

“In this instance, the police issued a summon to Twitter but they showed no interest. So, the police went to their office in India. Do business in India but follow the law of the land. That is digital sovereignty. The double standards of these private profit-making companies will not do,” the Minister asserted.

'Govt intimidating social media'

Earlier this week, the Delhi Police landed at Twitter's offices in Delhi and Gurugram to issue summons and seek a response over the 'manipulated media' controversy. The Opposition, however, labelled it as an ‘undemocratic and grossly condemnable’ act. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said that the police's visit to Twitter offices will bring down the declining global image of the BJP government.

The Congress too accused the Centre of attempting to threaten Twitter and other social media outlets after it tagged several tweets by BJP leaders related to the 'toolkit' as 'manipulated media'. Citing the FIR registered in Chhattisgarh (against BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra), the grand old party said that the BJP had 'panicked' which has prompted the Centre to rally behind the Delhi Police.

Despite the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, coming into force three days ago on May 25, US-based micro-blogging site Twitter is yet to share details of compliance with the Ministry of Electronics and IT, sources have informed. While several social platforms including Sharechat, Koo, Telegram, LinkedIn, Google, Facebook and even WhatsApp complying with the rules now, Twitter is yet to fall in line, sources said on Friday.

Centre vs Twitter

Twitter on Thursday stressed that it will strive to comply with the guidelines, it has also sought amendments in the new rules. A Twitter spokesperson revealed that the microblogging service plans to talk to the government for amending certain clauses of these regulations which restrict a free conversation on the platform. Lamenting the purported use of "intimidation tactics" by the police, it back a collaborative approach to safeguard the interests of the people.

In a scathing response to Twitter's statement over the implementation of the new IT guidelines, the Ministry of Electronics and IT on Thursday lambasted the US-based micro-blogging website for attempting to 'dictate terms' in the world's largest democracy - India. Ridiculing Twitter's claims of 'intimidation tactics' by the Delhi Police, the Union Ministry downplayed the statement issued by the micro-blogging site on Thursday as 'totally baseless, false and an attempt to defame India'