RS Prasad Lambasts Twitter's 'deliberate Defiance' To IT Rules; Cites Ghaziabad Video Row

Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday issued a detailed clarification on the government's decision to take down Twitter's 'Intermediary' status, accusing the platform of 'deliberately choosing the path of non-compliance to the new IT rules despite multiple opportunities.

In a series of tweets, Ravi Shankar Prasad detailed that the biggest reason for the action against Twitter was the 'menace of fake news' and Twitter's 'arbitrariness' in fighting it. Citing the Ghaziabad viral video which was given a communal spin on the platform, the Union Minister stated that Twitter was 'inconsistent' in fighting misinformation and chose to flag manipulative media only when it 'suits its likes and dislikes.'

"There are numerous queries arising as to whether Twitter is entitled to safe harbour provision. However, the simple fact of the matter is that Twitter has failed to comply with the Intermediary Guidelines that came into effect from the 26th of May.Further, Twitter was given multiple opportunities to comply with the same, however it has deliberately chosen the path of non compliance," said the Union Minister.

The culture of India varies like its large geography. In certain scenarios, with the amplification of social media, even a small spark can cause a fire, especially with the menace of fake news. This was one of the objectives of bringing the Intermediary Guidelines. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 16, 2021

It is astounding that Twitter which portrays itself as the flag bearer of free speech, chooses the path of deliberate defiance when it comes to the Intermediary Guidelines. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 16, 2021

Prasad calls out Twitter on Ghaziabad Viral Video

The Union Minister questioned why Twitter was showing reluctance in following Indian laws designed to give voice to the victims of abuse and misuse. He also referred to the row over the 'Loni viral video' which went viral on Twitter after several news media outlets and handles peddled a communal narrative over a video of an elderly man being assaulted in Uttar Pradesh.

Further, what is perplexing is that Twitter fails to address the grievances of users by refusing to set up process as mandated by the law of the land. Additionally, it chooses a policy of flagging manipulates media, only when it suits, its likes and dislikes. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 16, 2021

Indian companies be it pharma, IT or others that go to do business in USA or in other foreign countries, voluntarily follow the local laws. Then why are platforms like Twitter showing reluctance in following Indian laws designed to give voice to the victims of abuse and misuse? — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 16, 2021

"What happened in UP was illustrative of Twitter’s arbitrariness in fighting fake news. While Twitter has been over enthusiastic about its fact checking mechanism, it’s failure to act in multiple cases like UP is perplexing & indicates its inconsistency in fighting misinformation," Prasad added.

"The rule of law is the bedrock of Indian society. India’s commitment to the constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech was yet again reaffirmed at the G7 summit. However, if any foreign entity believes that they can portray itself as the flag bearer of free speech in India to excuse itself from complying with the law of the land, such attempts are misplaced," he asserted.

Twitter loses legal shield & intermediary status

In a huge development on Tuesday, Twitter lost its "safe harbour" immunity in India over its failure to comply with the new IT rules, government sources revealed. The social media giant was issued a final compliance notice by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on June 5 after which it was warned of consequences which included losing exemption from liability as an intermediary. However, its nonadherence finally led to action being taken by the Government. This means that the platform's top executives may face criminal liability under the Indian Penal Code for "unlawful" and "inflammatory" content posted by any user.