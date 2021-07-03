RS Prasad Lauds Google, FB & Insta For Filing First Compliance Report Under New IT Rules

Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday commended social media platforms for releasing their monthly compliance reports under the Centre's new IT rules calling it a 'big step' towards transparency. Taking to Twitter, Ravi Shankar Prasad welcomed the compliance reports by Google, Facebook, and Instagram and said that it was nice to see significant platforms following the law of the land.

Nice to see significant social media platforms like Google, Facebook and Instagram following the new IT Rules. First compliance report on voluntary removal of offensive posts published by them as per IT Rules is a big step towards transparency. pic.twitter.com/FhzUv4pHUp — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) July 3, 2021

Reacting to the compliance reports BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia spoke to Republic TV and said, "These are very significant reports for the law of the country. Google, Facebook, and Instagram have shown that they respect the will of the people. Why can't other companies do the same?" He also commented on Twitter's resistance to the new IT rules 2021 and remarked, "Those transparent with their policies and those who have nothing to hide have started complying. Any company which refuses to comply with Indian laws has skeletons in their closet."

Social media platforms release compliance reports

Bengaluru-based social media platform Koo became India's first network to publicly publish its social media compliance report. In its report for June 2021, Koo has revealed that out of the 5,502 posts reported by users, the social media platform has removed 22.7% i.e. 1,253 Koos, while action has been taken against 4,249 Koos on the platform.

Likewise, search engine giant Google released its monthly transparent report where it noted that it had received 27,700 complaints in April 2021, and had taken down 59,350 pieces of content. "This is the first time we will publish a monthly transparency report in accordance with (India"s) new IT Rules, and will continue to publish more details as we refine our reporting processes for India,” a Google spokesperson told PTI.

Yesterday, Facebook also released its first compliance report and outlined that it removed nearly 30.1 million URLs, including posts, profiles, and pages, and pegged the removal rate at over 95% for all the categories. Partner company, Instagram on the other hand, removed nearly 2,031,300 URLs. Of the number of URLs removed, suicide and self-injury was the most actioned category with nearly 699,000 takedowns.

Meanwhile, micro-blogging site Twitter has repeatedly expressed its defiance with the new social media rules and has failed to appoint even statutory officers mandated under the new rules. The company has remained non-committal over the matter and has lost its legal protection in India.