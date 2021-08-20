Russia Imposes Over Rs 60 Lakh Fine On Google For Not Deleting Banned Content

After being directed to pay 3 million Rubles for violating data storage laws in Russia last month, the Alphabet-owned company has been fined once again by the country. The fine has been imposed after Google failed to remove illegal content in Russia and is the second penalty on Google in the past seven days. Read further to know more about the violated Russian privacy policy and Russia's total fine on Google.

Russia fines Google for not removing banned content

On Thursday, 19th August, 2021, the district court situated in Tagansky imposed three fines on Google.

The official Moscow courts Telegram channel reveals that Russia's total fine on Google stands out to be six million Rubles, which is roughly equal to $81,000 and Rs 60,20,145. Previously, the US-based tech giant has also been fined a whopping 14 million Rubles over similar charges on Tuesday, 17th August, 2021. Apparently, Google violated Russia's rules on banned and illegal content, by not removing any such content from their servers and search engine. The total fine amount is split into five different charges of four million Rubles, one and a half million Rubles, five million Rubles, one and a half million Rubles and two million Rubles. So far, Google has been fined more than 30 million Rubles in Russia, which is roughly equal to $400,000, or Rs. 2,97,79,000.

As stated earlier, Google was fined last month for storing Russian users' personal data outside the country, whereas the data storage law requires Google to store the data on servers situated and operated from within the geographical boundary. Starting from the Alexie Navalny (Kremlin critic) case where social media networks in the country did not remove posts that called out for minors to join protests, Russia has been very stringent with international tech companies such as Google and Facebook, which has also been fined for not removing illegal content. The government of Russia has been tightening its control over the transfer of data and the internet in the region to fight extremism on social media platforms and safeguarding minors. A Moscow court has also obliged Google to unblock the YouTube account of a channel owned by Konstantin Malofeev, a Christian Orthodox channel called Tsargrad TV.